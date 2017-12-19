Region 2 WORKFORCE Investment Board Presents Annual Awards

Huntington, W.Va., <December 18, 2017>: The West Virginia Region 2 WORKFORCE Investment Board presented its annual awards at the December 6 board meeting.

The awards recognize organizations and individuals who have shown outstanding commitment to developing the area’s workforce. Winners are listed below.

· 10 Year Award: Carla Stewart

· Partner of the Year: Chad Judge, Human Resource Development Foundation, Inc. – On the Job Training Program

· On the Job Training Providers Award: Jennifer Blevins and Kevin Cain, Rust-Oleum

· On the Job Training Providers Award: Rick & Terri Withrow, J&W Truck Driving School

About Region 2 WORKFORCE Investment Board:

The Region 2 WIB serves businesses, workers and individuals in the following counties: Boone, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Putnam and Wayne in the state of West Virginia. The Region 2 WIB began operations in July 2000 after the WORKFORCE Investment Act legislation of 1998 created a system for federal WORKFORCE Development Funds to be administered by regional WORKFORCE Investment Boards (WIB). Each local region now has the ability to meet local economic and WORKFORCE development needs. Visit www.wvregion2.org for more information.