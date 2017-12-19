Mayor Williams Meets with Military Order of Purple Heart

 Tuesday, December 19, 2017 - 01:11 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
City of Huntington Photo

Mayor Steve Williams met Monday, Dec. 19 with members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart today to discuss ways for honoring  Purple Heart recipients.

 

An announcement is anticipated in January 2018. 

City of Huntington Photo: From left to right: Charles Baisden, Military Order of the Purple Heart Department Commander for West Virginia; Mayor Williams; Troy Varner, past Department Commander for West Virginia; and Ed Damron, past Department Commander for Ohio.

