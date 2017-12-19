Most read
- Helicopters Flying Low Supporting Law Enforcement Stepped Up Presence in Huntington; Mayor Supportive of All Assistance
- COLUMN: Ten Truths About My Huntington:
- CRIME: Shooting; Stabbing; Possession
- Inaugural Maier Professor and Director of Addiction Sciences named
- CRIME: Homicide Victim Identified; Tips Requested
- Retail liquor sales take a holiday this year
- CRIME: HPD Makes Arrests for Possession, Fugitive from Justice
- Region 2 WORKFORCE Investment Board Presents Annual Awards
- Mayor Williams Meets with Military Order of Purple Heart
- A Dad’s Point-of-View: Men vs. Women: Work-Life Balance
Mayor Williams Meets with Military Order of Purple Heart
Tuesday, December 19, 2017 - 01:11 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
An announcement is anticipated in January 2018.
City of Huntington Photo: From left to right: Charles Baisden, Military Order of the Purple Heart Department Commander for West Virginia; Mayor Williams; Troy Varner, past Department Commander for West Virginia; and Ed Damron, past Department Commander for Ohio.