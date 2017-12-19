Sanitary Board Testing Downtown on Thursday

The Huntington Sanitary Board will perform smoke tests on the sewer main in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.

Residents and businesses in this area, which include the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue, 200 block of 13th Street and 200 block of Commerce Avenue, may see smoke coming from catch basins and manholes. Some residents and businesses may experience small amounts of smoke in their homes due to faulty plumbing.

The smoke is odorless and harmless and poses no risk whatsoever to people or pets.