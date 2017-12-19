CRIME: Homicide Victim Identified; Tips Requested

Lloyd David Foster, 35, originally from Michigan, has been identified as the man fatally shot at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 inside a 25th Street residence. Huntington Police Detectives indicated that he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement had responded to a separate incident several blocks away when they heard gunshots at 25th Street.

A green Buick Rendezvous was seen leaving the scene immediately after shots were fired.

Anyone with information about this incident is advised to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

MILTON, WV

Following a traffic stop on US 60, Ptl. Al Collins detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. This odor was confirmed by K-9 Qai and a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded nearly a pound of marijuana, scales and a firearm along with $2,400 cash.





Ptl. Sean Beckett arrived to assist during the search and 22 year old Christopher Cox and his 18 year old brother Colin Cox, both of Huntington were charged with possession with the intent to deliver and conspiracy. The older Cox was also charged with prohibited person with a firearm and driving left of center. The brothers were released on $30,000 each. Excellent work by the officers and Qai.

HUNTINGTON

As a National Guard helicopter continues to assist Huntington Police and other law enforcement agencies, here are the daily arrest/incident reports provided by HPD (*HNN does not normally list minor misdemeanor and vehicular citations unless part of a multi count arrest charge. )

OFFICIAL HPD ARRESTS/INCIDENTS (printed Dec. 18, 2017)

- An arrest of a man at about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Edison Drive for marijuana possession;

- An arrest of a man at about 1:25 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue on possession of a controlled substance, outstanding warrant, and vehicle violations;

- Two arrest at about 10:25 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 2400 block of First Street for execution of previously issued warrants;

- An arrest at about 2:58 p.m. Dec. 17 at an apartment in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue for possession of a controlled substance;

- A report about 9 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 1000 block of 25th Street of a stolen auto;

- A report of forgery at about 12 noon Dec. 17 in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue