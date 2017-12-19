Most read
- Helicopters Flying Low Supporting Law Enforcement Stepped Up Presence in Huntington; Mayor Supportive of All Assistance
- COLUMN: Ten Truths About My Huntington:
- CRIME: Shooting; Stabbing; Possession
- Inaugural Maier Professor and Director of Addiction Sciences named
- CRIME: Homicide Victim Identified; Tips Requested
- Retail liquor sales take a holiday this year
- CRIME: HPD Makes Arrests for Possession, Fugitive from Justice
- Region 2 WORKFORCE Investment Board Presents Annual Awards
- Mayor Williams Meets with Military Order of Purple Heart
- A Dad’s Point-of-View: Men vs. Women: Work-Life Balance
Helicopters Flying Low Supporting Law Enforcement Stepped Up Presence in Huntington; Mayor Supportive of All Assistance
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams told HNN late Tuesday, Decc. 18, "I’m pleased with the response of all our partners. They are committed to assisting us in ridding our city of this menace before it spreads to other communities."
A social media outpouring of concern to WV Gov. Jim Justice had requested that the National Guard compliment law enforcement to end a violent wave of homicide and shots fired incidents.
Speaking on the vacancy in the Mayor's Office of Drug Control Policy (Jim Johnson retired and took a position with West Virginia), Mayor Williams said, "it continues it’s mission. I am having conversations with someone about being the director. The nearly $5 million in grants recently announced were a major initiative of the MODCP with its partnering agencies."