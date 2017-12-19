Most read
Wayne County man sentenced to federal prison for oxycodone conviction
Between November 2015 and November 2016, Ransbottom participated in the conspiracy with others, including an oxycodone source from Detroit. During the conspiracy, the source frequently transported oxycodone pills from Michigan to Fort Gay to distribute, and would notify Ransbottom upon arrival in West Virginia. Ransbottom agreed to introduce individuals to the source, or otherwise arrange for customers to meet the source to buy pills. On November 29, 2016, Ransbottom was arrested along with another individual while they were meeting outside of the Pit Stop gas station in Fort Gay. Investigators located and seized a total of 382 thirty mg oxycodone tablets during the arrest.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.
This case was brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.