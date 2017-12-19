Retail liquor sales take a holiday this year

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – Those planning to purchase liquor from retail outlets for Christmas this year should plan well ahead of the holiday weekend or last-minute shoppers will find themselves empty handed.

Per state law, W.Va. Code§ 60-3A-18, a retail liquor store may not sell liquor on Christmas Day. Liquor also may not be sold on Sundays. This year, Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday and Christmas follows on Monday. No liquor sales will be permitted either day.

Those wishing to ring in 2018 also will be affected by the statute because New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday. Again, no retail liquor sales are permitted at all on Sundays.

Revelers will not be able to purchase liquor from stores at the last minute on either holiday, but wine, beer and champagne may be purchased after 1 p.m. on Sundays. Additionally, restaurants, bars and private clubs will be able to sell liquor on their premises.

Employees of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Administration also offer these tips for a joyous and safe holiday season:

Don’t drink and drive. Have a designated driver, use public transportation, or other ride-sharing apps.

Heed alcohol warning labels for prescription medication.

Do not over-consume and be aware of possible negative consequences from drinking too much. This could include accidents, assaults, fires, falls and alcohol poisoning.

Do not drink alcohol on an empty stomach.

If you are sick, depressed, or taking medication, you should not drink alcohol. Alcohol is a depressant and can heighten the way you fell in a negative manner.

If you are hosting a gathering where alcohol will be served, we recommend: