School of Medicine scholarship honors long-time professor, alumna

The Honorable Judge Dan O’Hanlon has established a new endowed scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in honor of his wife, Kathleen M. O’Hanlon, M.D.

Dr. O’Hanlon is a professor and clerkship director in the department of family and community health at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. After watching her father care for patients in Tucson, Arizona, she aspired to be a physician. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Biology at Marshall University in 1982 and entered the Marshall School of Medicine in August of that same year.

“I’m so proud of Kathy’s accomplishments throughout her career,” said Judge O’Hanlon. “This is perfect way to honor her on our 42nd wedding anniversary and as she celebrates a milestone birthday.”

Dr. O’Hanlon is a 1986 graduate of the school of medicine. She became a charter member of the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society chapter at Marshall University in 1988. She completed her family medicine residency in 1989, also at Marshall, during which she served as chief resident. On July 1, 1989, she began her illustrious career as a primary care physician in Marshall’s department of family and community health.

The Kathleen M. O’Hanlon, M.D., Scholarship will be awarded an entering first-year medical student, with preference given to residents of Huntington and/or Cabell County, West Virginia.

“Kathy has dedicated her life’s work to Marshall University, our school of medicine and caring for her patients,” said Linda S. Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs at the school of medicine. “Her medical interests have taken her across the globe and we are so grateful for the academic contributions she has made throughout her tenure here.”

For more information about the scholarship or making a financial gift to support the school of medicine, contact Linda S. Holmes at 304-691-1711 or visit https://jcesom.marshall.edu/giving/.