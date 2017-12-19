CRIME REPORT: Huntington Police Department Summary

These are among the arrests and/or incidents reported to the Huntington Police Department on a release for media printed on Dec. 19, 2017:

- A man arrested at about 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 19 at Bridge St/Buffington Avenue for possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges;

- Two men arrested for outstanding warrants. One of them apprehended in the 3000 block of Merrill Avenue and a second man at 29th Street and Fifth Avenue;

- A man arrested for possession with intent to deliver at about 6:52 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 100 block of Sycamore Street;

- A man arrested on Dec. 18 at about 5:08 p.m. around Washington Avenue and First Street on multiple charges including battery on a police officer, warrant execution, fleeing , obstruction and shoplifting.

Among incidents reported to HPD are:

- Petit larceny at about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 18 on Roland Park Drive;

- Battery at about 8 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 700 block of Washington Avenue;

- Destruction of property at about 1:45 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 300 block of Marcum Terrace;

- First degree robbery at 11:00 a.m. Dec. 18 in the 800 block of Madison Avenue;

- Petit larceny at about 7 :00 p.m. in the 300 block of Davis Street .