Marquee Pullman Opening Five New Movies This Week

This will be a busy week for moviegoers. And, if you live in a city such as Columbus, Ohio, or New York City, well, you will not have time to watch them all.

The WV region will be opening five new films . Two open Wednesday, Dec 20 and three on Friday Dec. 22. Expect one more Christmas Day, too.

Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle and The Greatest Showman open Dec. 20.

Downsizing, Father Figures, and Pitch Perfect 3 open Dec. 22. Some cinemas will hold Thursday evening Dec. 21 premieres.

On Monday, Dec. 25, All the Money in the World will open in select cinemas.

With all these films heading into the multipex, a host of hold overs and extra multiple screen showings will either disappear or be condensed. For instance, 3D fans, 2 D and 3D rotating in one auditorium will be common. "Last Jedi" will likely remain on multiple screens. How many? Ferdinand cuts to one screen effective Wednesday, Dec. 20. Last Jedi cuts from 14 2D shows daily to TEN. Still, four daily 3D showings.

ENDS ON TUESDAY, DEC. 19:

The Star; Murder on the Orient Express

THOR; JUSTICE LEAGUE; WONDER; JUST GETTING STARTED







Marquee Pullman continues FLASHBACK CINEMA. Elf and It's a Wonderful Life are on for this week. Flashback flicks are Wednesday and Sunday @ 3:30 and 7:00 p.m. On Christmas Eve, Marquee Pullman will have only a 3:30 p.m. showing of "It's a Wonderful Life."

Marquee and other chains will adjust closing and opening times on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Consult their on line web sites.

Going forward, in January, many of those films --- The Post, Shape of Water, Disaster Artist --- will come to area cinemas . Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 will see the opening of many of the award nominated prestige films.

FLASHBACK

WEDNESDAY DEC 20 @ 3:30 & 7 P.M.

MARQUEE PULLMAN STARTS WEDNESDAY

The Greatest Showman (PG)









Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)









Ferdinand (PG)









Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)









Just Getting Started (PG-13)









Coco (PG)









Justice League (PG-13)









Wonder (PG)









Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13)









Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)









Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)









A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

ENDS TUESDAY (today) STAR; MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

STARTS FRIDAY DEC. 22

Downsizing (R)









Father Figures (R)









Pitch Perfect 3 (PG-13)





FLASHBACK CINEMA CHRISTMAS EVE

SUNDAY 3:30 PM only; Wed. Dec. 27 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.











FLASHBACK CINEMA

SUNDAY DEC. 31 @ 3:30 & 7:00 PM





"Die Hard"















STARTS CHRISTMAS DAY





ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD









TIMES TO BE ANNOUNCED





















