Marquee Pullman Opening Five New Movies This Week
The WV region will be opening five new films . Two open Wednesday, Dec 20 and three on Friday Dec. 22. Expect one more Christmas Day, too.
Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle and The Greatest Showman open Dec. 20.
Downsizing, Father Figures, and Pitch Perfect 3 open Dec. 22. Some cinemas will hold Thursday evening Dec. 21 premieres.
On Monday, Dec. 25, All the Money in the World will open in select cinemas.
With all these films heading into the multipex, a host of hold overs and extra multiple screen showings will either disappear or be condensed. For instance, 3D fans, 2 D and 3D rotating in one auditorium will be common. "Last Jedi" will likely remain on multiple screens. How many? Ferdinand cuts to one screen effective Wednesday, Dec. 20. Last Jedi cuts from 14 2D shows daily to TEN. Still, four daily 3D showings.
ENDS ON TUESDAY, DEC. 19:
The Star; Murder on the Orient ExpressENDS THURSDAY, DEC 21:
THOR; JUSTICE LEAGUE; WONDER; JUST GETTING STARTED
Marquee Pullman continues FLASHBACK CINEMA. Elf and It's a Wonderful Life are on for this week. Flashback flicks are Wednesday and Sunday @ 3:30 and 7:00 p.m. On Christmas Eve, Marquee Pullman will have only a 3:30 p.m. showing of "It's a Wonderful Life."
Marquee and other chains will adjust closing and opening times on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Consult their on line web sites.
Going forward, in January, many of those films --- The Post, Shape of Water, Disaster Artist --- will come to area cinemas . Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 will see the opening of many of the award nominated prestige films.
FLASHBACK
WEDNESDAY DEC 20 @ 3:30 & 7 P.M.
MARQUEE PULLMAN STARTS WEDNESDAYTrailer ▶
The Greatest Showman (PG)Musical
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson
DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey
More Information ► 2D 11:30AM2:00PM4:30PM7:00PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan
DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM12:50PM3:50PM6:10PM6:50PM9:35PM 3D 3:10PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Ferdinand (PG)Animation
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs
DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM8:55PM
Trailer ▶
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac
DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM1:45PM2:15PM3:15PM5:00PM5:30PM6:30PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3D 11:30AM2:45PM6:00PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Just Getting Started (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo
DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:25PM4:40PM7:00PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Coco (PG)Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor
DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Justice League (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM6:45PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder (PG)Drama
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson
DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky
More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:35PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)Drama
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish
DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh
More Information ► 2D 1:15PM4:15PM6:55PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba
DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:05PM6:05PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
A Bad Moms Christmas (R)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines
DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:10PM4:50PM7:25PM9:55PM
ENDS TUESDAY (today) STAR; MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
STARTS FRIDAY DEC. 22
Downsizing (R)Comedy
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Kristen Wiig, Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Neil Patrick Harris
DIRECTOR
Alexander Payne
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM3:05PM6:15PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Father Figures (R)Comedy
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, Glenn Close, J.K. Simmons
DIRECTOR
Lawrence Sher
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Pitch Perfect 3 (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, Ruby Rose
DIRECTOR
Trish Sie
More Information ► 2D 11:40AM12:15PM2:00PM2:40PM4:20PM5:00PM6:40PM7:20PM9:10PM9:40PM
ENDS THURSDAY, DEC 21:
THOR; JUSTICE LEAGUE; WONDER; JUST GETTING STARTED
FLASHBACK CINEMA CHRISTMAS EVE SUNDAY 3:30 PM only; Wed. Dec. 27 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.
FLASHBACK CINEMA SUNDAY DEC. 31 @ 3:30 & 7:00 PM
"Die Hard"
STARTS CHRISTMAS DAY
ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD
TIMES TO BE ANNOUNCED