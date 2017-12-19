Marquee Pullman Opening Five New Movies This Week

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, December 19, 2017 - 12:54 Updated 6 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Marquee Pullman Opening Five New Movies This Week

This will be a busy week for moviegoers. And, if you live in a city such as Columbus, Ohio, or New York City, well, you will not have time to watch them all.

The WV region will be opening five new films . Two open Wednesday, Dec 20 and three on Friday Dec. 22. Expect one more Christmas Day, too.

Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle and The Greatest Showman open Dec. 20.

Downsizing, Father Figures, and Pitch Perfect 3 open Dec. 22. Some cinemas will hold Thursday evening Dec. 21 premieres.

On Monday, Dec. 25, All the Money in the World will open in select cinemas.

With all these films heading into the multipex, a host of hold overs and extra multiple screen showings will either disappear or be condensed. For instance, 3D fans, 2 D and 3D rotating in one auditorium will be common. "Last Jedi" will likely remain on multiple screens. How many?  Ferdinand cuts to one screen effective Wednesday, Dec. 20. Last Jedi cuts from 14 2D shows daily to TEN. Still, four daily 3D showings.

ENDS ON TUESDAY,  DEC. 19: 

The Star; Murder on the Orient Express

ENDS THURSDAY, DEC 21:
THOR; JUSTICE LEAGUE; WONDER; JUST GETTING STARTED

Marquee Pullman continues FLASHBACK CINEMA. Elf and It's a Wonderful Life are on for this week. Flashback flicks are Wednesday and Sunday @ 3:30 and 7:00 p.m.  On Christmas Eve, Marquee Pullman will have only a 3:30 p.m. showing of "It's a Wonderful Life."

Marquee and other chains will adjust closing and opening times on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Consult their on line web sites.

Going forward, in January, many of those films --- The Post, Shape of Water, Disaster Artist --- will come to area cinemas . Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 will see the opening of many of the  award nominated prestige films.

 

FLASHBACK

WEDNESDAY DEC 20 @ 3:30 & 7 P.M.

 

MARQUEE PULLMAN STARTS WEDNESDAY

Trailer ▶

The Greatest Showman (PG)

Musical
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson

DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey

More Information ► 2D 11:30AM2:00PM4:30PM7:00PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM12:50PM3:50PM6:10PM6:50PM9:35PM 3D 3:10PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

Ferdinand (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs

DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM8:55PM

Trailer ▶

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac

DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM1:45PM2:15PM3:15PM5:00PM5:30PM6:30PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3D 11:30AM2:45PM6:00PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Just Getting Started (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo

DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:25PM4:40PM7:00PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Coco (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor

DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Justice League (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa

DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM6:45PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Wonder (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky

More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:35PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)

Drama
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish

DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh

More Information ► 2D 1:15PM4:15PM6:55PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba

DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:05PM6:05PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines

DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:10PM4:50PM7:25PM9:55PM

ENDS TUESDAY (today)  STAR; MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

 STARTS FRIDAY DEC. 22

Downsizing (R)

Comedy
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Kristen Wiig, Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Neil Patrick Harris

DIRECTOR
Alexander Payne

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM3:05PM6:15PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Father Figures (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 53 min.

CAST
Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, Glenn Close, J.K. Simmons

DIRECTOR
Lawrence Sher

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Pitch Perfect 3 (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, Ruby Rose

DIRECTOR
Trish Sie

More Information ► 2D 11:40AM12:15PM2:00PM2:40PM4:20PM5:00PM6:40PM7:20PM9:10PM9:40PM
ENDS THURSDAY, DEC 21:
THOR; JUSTICE LEAGUE; WONDER; JUST GETTING STARTED

FLASHBACK CINEMA CHRISTMAS EVE SUNDAY 3:30 PM only;  Wed. Dec. 27 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.

FLASHBACK CINEMA SUNDAY DEC. 31 @ 3:30 & 7:00 PM
"Die Hard"



  STARTS CHRISTMAS DAY
ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD

TIMES TO BE ANNOUNCED




  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus