CHRISTMAS MOVIE OPENINGS: Nothing will Top Jedi, but Will "Downsizing" or "Jumanji" Finish Second?
The WV region will be opening five new films . Two open Wednesday, Dec 20 and three on Friday Dec. 22. Expect one more Christmas Day, too.
Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle and The Greatest Showman open Dec. 20.
Downsizing, Father Figures, and Pitch Perfect 3 open Dec. 22. Some cinemas will hold Thursday evening Dec. 21 premieres.
On Monday, Dec. 25, All the Money in the World will open in select cinemas.
With all these films heading into the multipex, a host of hold overs and extra multiple screen showings will either disappear or be condensed. For instance, 3D fans, 2 D and 3D rotating in one auditorium will be common. "Last Jedi" will likely remain on multiple screens. How many?
For instance, at Pullman 16, Ferdinand cuts to one screen effective Wednesday, Dec. 20. Last Jedi cuts from 14 2D shows daily to TEN. Still, four daily 3D showings.
EARLY PROJECTIONS.....
Relying on industry trade publication, Boxoffice, Jedi will naturally hold strong and finish at the top. Their analysis contemplates with the rush of new films what type of drop off will occur. A good sign would be 40% or less and 50% would be expected. Jedi should gather another $100,000,000.
Pitch Perfect 3, $34,000,000
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, $28,000,000
Greatest Showman , $11,000,000
Father Figures, $7,000,000
All the Money in the World, $4,000,000
JAN 5: Insidious Last Key projects about 19.5 million and the expanded Molly's Game about $8 million. On Jan 12, The Post expands and will be pitted against Padidington 2. Those two are neck and neck and Proud Mary is only a few million behind.
The above reflects NATIONAL projections. Remember, that for our region, Shape of Water and Disaster Artist will fall into the mix too.
Downsizing, $10,000,000
ENDS ON TUESDAY, DEC. 19: (Pullman 16)
The Star; Murder on the Orient ExpressENDS THURSDAY, DEC 21: (Pullman 16)
THOR; JUSTICE LEAGUE; WONDER; JUST GETTING STARTED
Marquee Pullman, Galleria 14, Highlands 14 and Southridge continue FLASHBACK CINEMA. Elf and It's a Wonderful Life are on for this week. Flashback flicks are Wednesday and Sunday @ 3:30 and 7:00 p.m. On Christmas Eve, Marquee Pullman will have only a 3:30 p.m. showing of "It's a Wonderful Life."
Marquee and other chains will adjust closing and opening times on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Consult their on line web sites.
Going forward, in January, many of those films --- The Post, Shape of Water, Disaster Artist --- will come to area cinemas . Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 will see the opening of many of the award nominated prestige films.
FLASHBACK
WEDNESDAY DEC 20 @ 3:30 & 7 P.M.
NEW MOVIE SUMMARIES
GREATEST SHOWMAN:
"The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.
JUMANJI:
In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they've never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game's jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. What they discover is that you don't just play Jumanji - Jumanji plays you. They'll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they'll be stuck in the game forever.
DOWNSIZING:
Downsizing imagines what might happen if, as a solution to over-population, Norwegian scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall and propose a 200-year global transition from big to small. People soon realize how much further money goes in a miniaturized world, and with the promise of a better life, everyman Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in Omaha in order to get small and move to a new downsized community - a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.
FATHER FIGURES:
Peter and Kyle Reynolds are two brothers whose eccentric mother raised them to believe their father had died when they were young. When they discover this to be a lie, they set out to find their real father, learning more about their mother than they probably ever wanted to know.
PITCH PERFECT 3:
Now graduated from college and out in the real world where it takes more than a cappella to get by, the Bellas return in Pitch Perfect 3. After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren't job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.
MARQUEE PULLMAN STARTS WEDNESDAYTrailer ▶
The Greatest Showman (PG)Musical
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson
DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey
More Information ► 2D 11:30AM2:00PM4:30PM7:00PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan
DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM12:50PM3:50PM6:10PM6:50PM9:35PM 3D 3:10PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Ferdinand (PG)Animation
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs
DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM8:55PM
Trailer ▶
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac
DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM1:45PM2:15PM3:15PM5:00PM5:30PM6:30PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3D 11:30AM2:45PM6:00PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Just Getting Started (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo
DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:25PM4:40PM7:00PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Coco (PG)Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor
DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Justice League (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM6:45PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder (PG)Drama
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson
DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky
More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:35PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)Drama
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish
DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh
More Information ► 2D 1:15PM4:15PM6:55PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba
DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:05PM6:05PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
A Bad Moms Christmas (R)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines
DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:10PM4:50PM7:25PM9:55PM
ENDS TUESDAY (today) STAR; MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
STARTS FRIDAY DEC. 22
Downsizing (R)Comedy
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Kristen Wiig, Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Neil Patrick Harris
DIRECTOR
Alexander Payne
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM3:05PM6:15PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Father Figures (R)Comedy
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, Glenn Close, J.K. Simmons
DIRECTOR
Lawrence Sher
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Pitch Perfect 3 (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, Ruby Rose
DIRECTOR
Trish Sie
More Information ► 2D 11:40AM12:15PM2:00PM2:40PM4:20PM5:00PM6:40PM7:20PM9:10PM9:40PM
ENDS THURSDAY, DEC 21:
THOR; JUSTICE LEAGUE; WONDER; JUST GETTING STARTED
FLASHBACK CINEMA CHRISTMAS EVE SUNDAY 3:30 PM only; Wed. Dec. 27 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.
FLASHBACK CINEMA SUNDAY DEC. 31 @ 3:30 & 7:00 PM
"Die Hard"
STARTS CHRISTMAS DAY
ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD
TIMES TO BE ANNOUNCED
CHARLESTON, WV MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
FLASHBACK CINEMA
ELF, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 3:30/7:00 p.m.
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, DEC 24 @ 3:30 PM; WED DEC 27, 3:30 & 7 PM
DIE HARD, DEC 31 @ 3:30/7:00 pm
OPENING WEDNESDAY Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
OPENS FRIDAY DEC 22
Trailer ▶
Downsizing (R)Comedy
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Kristen Wiig, Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Neil Patrick Harris
DIRECTOR
Alexander Payne
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM3:05PM6:15PM9:20PM Trailer ▶
Father Figures (R)Comedy
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, Glenn Close, J.K. Simmons
DIRECTOR
Lawrence Sher
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM Trailer ▶
Pitch Perfect 3 (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, Ruby Rose
DIRECTOR
Trish Sie
More Information ► 2D 11:40AM12:15PM2:00PM2:40PM4:20PM5:00PM6:40PM7:20PM9:10PM9:40PM Trailer ▶
Ferdinand (PG)Animation
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs
DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM8:55PM Trailer ▶
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac
DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:15PM2:45PM3:15PM5:30PM6:30PM8:45PM9:15PM9:45PM 3D 11:30AM6:00PM
Trailer ▶
The Star (PG)Animation
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key
DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM
OPENS CHRISTMAS DAY ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD TIMES T.B.A.
GHTC PARK PLACE STADIUM CINEMAS
BECKLEY, WV MARQUEE GALLERIA 14
FLASHBACK CINEMA
Elf, Wed. Dec. 20, 3:30/7:00 p.m. It's a Wonderful Life, Sun. Dec. 24 @ 3:30 only; Wed. Dec. 27 @ 3:30 & 7:00 p.m. Die Hard, Sun. Dec. 31 and Wed. Jan. 3 @ 3:30/7:00 p.m.
OPENS WEDNESDAY DEC 2O
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
STARTS FRIDAY DEC. 22
Downsizing; Father Figure; Pitch Perfect 3, Times TBA
TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING, WV
MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14
FLASHBACK CINEMA
Elf, Wed. Dec. 20, 3:30/7:00 p.m. It's a Wonderful Life, Sun. Dec. 24 @ 3:30 only; Wed. Dec. 27 @ 3:30 & 7:00 p.m. Die Hard, Sun. Dec. 31 and Wed. Jan. 3 @ 3:30/7:00 p.m. STARTS WED. DEC. 20 Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
TIMES BEGINNING FRIDAY DEC. 22 Trailer ▶
Downsizing (R)Comedy
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Kristen Wiig, Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Neil Patrick Harris
DIRECTOR
Alexander Payne
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM3:05PM6:15PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Father Figures (R)Comedy
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, Glenn Close, J.K. Simmons
DIRECTOR
Lawrence Sher
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Pitch Perfect 3 (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, Ruby Rose
DIRECTOR
Trish Sie
More Information ► 2D 11:40AM12:15PM2:00PM2:40PM4:20PM5:00PM6:40PM7:20PM9:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Ferdinand (PG)Animation
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs
DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM8:55PM
Trailer ▶
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac
DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson
More Information ► 2D 11:30AM12:00PM1:45PM2:15PM3:15PM5:00PM5:30PM6:00PM6:30PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3D 2:45PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Coco (PG)Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor
DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM
STARTS CHRISTMAS DAY ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD TIMES TBA