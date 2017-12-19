CHRISTMAS MOVIE OPENINGS: Nothing will Top Jedi, but Will "Downsizing" or "Jumanji" Finish Second?

 Tuesday, December 19, 2017 - 17:51 Updated 5 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
CHRISTMAS MOVIE OPENINGS: Nothing will Top Jedi, but Will "Downsizing" or "Jumanji" Finish Second?

This will be a busy week for moviegoers. And, if you live in a city such as Columbus, Ohio, or New York City, well, you will not have time to watch them all.

The WV region will be opening five new films . Two open Wednesday, Dec 20 and three on Friday Dec. 22. Expect one more Christmas Day, too.

Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle and The Greatest Showman open Dec. 20.

Downsizing, Father Figures, and Pitch Perfect 3 open Dec. 22. Some cinemas will hold Thursday evening Dec. 21 premieres.

On Monday, Dec. 25, All the Money in the World will open in select cinemas.

With all these films heading into the multipex, a host of hold overs and extra multiple screen showings will either disappear or be condensed. For instance, 3D fans, 2 D and 3D rotating in one auditorium will be common. "Last Jedi" will likely remain on multiple screens. How many? 

For instance, at Pullman 16, Ferdinand cuts to one screen effective Wednesday, Dec. 20. Last Jedi cuts from 14 2D shows daily to TEN. Still, four daily 3D showings.

EARLY PROJECTIONS.....

Relying on industry trade publication, Boxoffice, Jedi will naturally hold strong and finish at the top. Their analysis contemplates with the rush of new films what type of drop off will occur. A good sign would be 40% or less and 50% would be expected. Jedi should gather another $100,000,000.

Pitch Perfect 3, $34,000,000

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, $28,000,000

Greatest Showman , $11,000,000

Father Figures, $7,000,000

All the Money in the World, $4,000,000

JAN 5:  Insidious Last Key projects about 19.5 million and the expanded Molly's Game about $8 million.  On Jan 12, The Post expands and will be pitted against Padidington 2. Those two are neck and neck and Proud Mary is only a few million behind.

The above reflects NATIONAL projections. Remember, that for our region, Shape of Water and Disaster Artist will fall into the mix too.

Downsizing, $10,000,000

 

 

ENDS ON TUESDAY,  DEC. 19:  (Pullman 16)

The Star; Murder on the Orient Express

ENDS THURSDAY, DEC 21: (Pullman 16)

THOR; JUSTICE LEAGUE; WONDER; JUST GETTING STARTED

Marquee Pullman, Galleria 14, Highlands 14 and Southridge  continue FLASHBACK CINEMA. Elf and It's a Wonderful Life are on for this week. Flashback flicks are Wednesday and Sunday @ 3:30 and 7:00 p.m.  On Christmas Eve, Marquee Pullman will have only a 3:30 p.m. showing of "It's a Wonderful Life."

Marquee and other chains will adjust closing and opening times on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Consult their on line web sites.

Going forward, in January, many of those films --- The Post, Shape of Water, Disaster Artist --- will come to area cinemas . Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 will see the opening of many of the  award nominated prestige films.

 

FLASHBACK

WEDNESDAY DEC 20 @ 3:30 & 7 P.M.

 

NEW MOVIE SUMMARIES

 

GREATEST SHOWMAN:

"The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

 

JUMANJI:

In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they've never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game's jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. What they discover is that you don't just play Jumanji - Jumanji plays you. They'll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they'll be stuck in the game forever.

 

DOWNSIZING:

Downsizing imagines what might happen if, as a solution to over-population, Norwegian scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall and propose a 200-year global transition from big to small. People soon realize how much further money goes in a miniaturized world, and with the promise of a better life, everyman Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in Omaha in order to get small and move to a new downsized community - a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.

 

FATHER FIGURES:

Peter and Kyle Reynolds are two brothers whose eccentric mother raised them to believe their father had died when they were young. When they discover this to be a lie, they set out to find their real father, learning more about their mother than they probably ever wanted to know.

 

PITCH PERFECT 3:

Now graduated from college and out in the real world where it takes more than a cappella to get by, the Bellas return in Pitch Perfect 3. After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren't job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

 

 

MARQUEE PULLMAN STARTS WEDNESDAY

 Trailer ▶

The Greatest Showman (PG)

Musical 
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson

DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey

More Information ► 2D 11:30AM2:00PM4:30PM7:00PM9:30PM

 Trailer ▶

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM12:50PM3:50PM6:10PM6:50PM9:35PM 3D 3:10PM9:00PM

 Trailer ▶

Ferdinand (PG)

Animation 
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs

DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM8:55PM

 Trailer ▶

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
2 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac

DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM1:45PM2:15PM3:15PM5:00PM5:30PM6:30PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3D 11:30AM2:45PM6:00PM9:15PM

 Trailer ▶

Just Getting Started (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo

DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:25PM4:40PM7:00PM9:35PM

 Trailer ▶

Coco (PG)

Animation 
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor

DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM

 Trailer ▶

Justice League (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa

DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM6:45PM9:40PM

 Trailer ▶

Wonder (PG)

Drama 
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky

More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:35PM9:25PM

 Trailer ▶

Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13)

Comedy 
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM

 Trailer ▶

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)

Drama 
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish

DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh

More Information ► 2D 1:15PM4:15PM6:55PM9:50PM

 Trailer ▶

Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba

DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:05PM6:05PM9:35PM

 Trailer ▶

A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

Comedy 
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines

DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:10PM4:50PM7:25PM9:55PM

ENDS TUESDAY (today)  STAR; MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

 STARTS FRIDAY DEC. 22

Downsizing (R)

Comedy
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Kristen Wiig, Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Neil Patrick Harris

DIRECTOR
Alexander Payne

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM3:05PM6:15PM9:20PM

 Trailer ▶

Father Figures (R)

Comedy 
1 hr. 53 min.

CAST
Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, Glenn Close, J.K. Simmons

DIRECTOR
Lawrence Sher

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM

 Trailer ▶

Pitch Perfect 3 (PG-13)

Comedy 
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, Ruby Rose

DIRECTOR
Trish Sie

More Information ► 2D 11:40AM12:15PM2:00PM2:40PM4:20PM5:00PM6:40PM7:20PM9:10PM9:40PM
ENDS THURSDAY, DEC 21:
THOR; JUSTICE LEAGUE; WONDER; JUST GETTING STARTED

FLASHBACK CINEMA CHRISTMAS EVE SUNDAY 3:30 PM only;  Wed. Dec. 27 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.

FLASHBACK CINEMA SUNDAY DEC. 31 @ 3:30 & 7:00 PM
"Die Hard" 


  STARTS CHRISTMAS DAY
ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD

TIMES TO BE ANNOUNCED

CHARLESTON, WV MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
FLASHBACK CINEMA
ELF, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 3:30/7:00 p.m.
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, DEC 24 @ 3:30 PM; WED DEC 27, 3:30 & 7 PM
DIE HARD, DEC 31 @ 3:30/7:00 pm

OPENS FRIDAY DEC 22
Ferdinand (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs

DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM8:55PM Trailer ▶

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac

DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:15PM2:45PM3:15PM5:30PM6:30PM8:45PM9:15PM9:45PM 3D 11:30AM6:00PM

OPENS CHRISTMAS DAY ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD TIMES T.B.A.


GHTC PARK PLACE STADIUM CINEMAS




BECKLEY, WV MARQUEE GALLERIA 14

FLASHBACK CINEMA
Elf, Wed. Dec. 20, 3:30/7:00 p.m. It's a Wonderful Life, Sun. Dec. 24 @ 3:30 only; Wed. Dec. 27 @ 3:30 & 7:00 p.m. Die Hard, Sun. Dec. 31 and Wed. Jan. 3 @ 3:30/7:00 p.m.

OPENS WEDNESDAY DEC 2O
STARTS FRIDAY DEC. 22
Downsizing; Father Figure; Pitch Perfect 3, Times TBA


TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING, WV
MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14
FLASHBACK CINEMA
Elf, Wed. Dec. 20, 3:30/7:00 p.m. It's a Wonderful Life, Sun. Dec. 24 @ 3:30 only; Wed. Dec. 27 @ 3:30 & 7:00 p.m. Die Hard, Sun. Dec. 31 and Wed. Jan. 3 @ 3:30/7:00 p.m.     STARTS WED. DEC. 20   Trailer ▶

TIMES BEGINNING FRIDAY DEC. 22

Downsizing (R)

Comedy
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Kristen Wiig, Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Neil Patrick Harris

DIRECTOR
Alexander Payne

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM3:05PM6:15PM9:20PM

STARTS CHRISTMAS DAY ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD TIMES TBA

