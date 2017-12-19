CHRISTMAS MOVIE OPENINGS: Nothing will Top Jedi, but Will "Downsizing" or "Jumanji" Finish Second?

This will be a busy week for moviegoers. And, if you live in a city such as Columbus, Ohio, or New York City, well, you will not have time to watch them all.

The WV region will be opening five new films . Two open Wednesday, Dec 20 and three on Friday Dec. 22. Expect one more Christmas Day, too.

Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle and The Greatest Showman open Dec. 20.

Downsizing, Father Figures, and Pitch Perfect 3 open Dec. 22. Some cinemas will hold Thursday evening Dec. 21 premieres.

On Monday, Dec. 25, All the Money in the World will open in select cinemas.

With all these films heading into the multipex, a host of hold overs and extra multiple screen showings will either disappear or be condensed. For instance, 3D fans, 2 D and 3D rotating in one auditorium will be common. "Last Jedi" will likely remain on multiple screens. How many?

For instance, at Pullman 16, Ferdinand cuts to one screen effective Wednesday, Dec. 20. Last Jedi cuts from 14 2D shows daily to TEN. Still, four daily 3D showings.

EARLY PROJECTIONS.....

Relying on industry trade publication, Boxoffice, Jedi will naturally hold strong and finish at the top. Their analysis contemplates with the rush of new films what type of drop off will occur. A good sign would be 40% or less and 50% would be expected. Jedi should gather another $100,000,000.

Pitch Perfect 3, $34,000,000

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, $28,000,000

Greatest Showman , $11,000,000

Father Figures, $7,000,000

All the Money in the World, $4,000,000

JAN 5: Insidious Last Key projects about 19.5 million and the expanded Molly's Game about $8 million. On Jan 12, The Post expands and will be pitted against Padidington 2. Those two are neck and neck and Proud Mary is only a few million behind.

The above reflects NATIONAL projections. Remember, that for our region, Shape of Water and Disaster Artist will fall into the mix too.

Downsizing, $10,000,000

ENDS ON TUESDAY, DEC. 19: (Pullman 16)

The Star; Murder on the Orient Express

ENDS THURSDAY, DEC 21: (Pullman 16)







THOR; JUSTICE LEAGUE; WONDER; JUST GETTING STARTED







Marquee Pullman, Galleria 14, Highlands 14 and Southridge continue FLASHBACK CINEMA. Elf and It's a Wonderful Life are on for this week. Flashback flicks are Wednesday and Sunday @ 3:30 and 7:00 p.m. On Christmas Eve, Marquee Pullman will have only a 3:30 p.m. showing of "It's a Wonderful Life."

Marquee and other chains will adjust closing and opening times on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Consult their on line web sites.

Going forward, in January, many of those films --- The Post, Shape of Water, Disaster Artist --- will come to area cinemas . Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 will see the opening of many of the award nominated prestige films.

FLASHBACK

WEDNESDAY DEC 20 @ 3:30 & 7 P.M.

NEW MOVIE SUMMARIES

GREATEST SHOWMAN:

"The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

JUMANJI:

In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they've never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game's jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. What they discover is that you don't just play Jumanji - Jumanji plays you. They'll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they'll be stuck in the game forever.

DOWNSIZING:

Downsizing imagines what might happen if, as a solution to over-population, Norwegian scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall and propose a 200-year global transition from big to small. People soon realize how much further money goes in a miniaturized world, and with the promise of a better life, everyman Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in Omaha in order to get small and move to a new downsized community - a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.

FATHER FIGURES:

Peter and Kyle Reynolds are two brothers whose eccentric mother raised them to believe their father had died when they were young. When they discover this to be a lie, they set out to find their real father, learning more about their mother than they probably ever wanted to know.

PITCH PERFECT 3:

Now graduated from college and out in the real world where it takes more than a cappella to get by, the Bellas return in Pitch Perfect 3. After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren't job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

MARQUEE PULLMAN STARTS WEDNESDAY

The Greatest Showman (PG)









Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)









Ferdinand (PG)









Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)









Just Getting Started (PG-13)









Coco (PG)









Justice League (PG-13)









Wonder (PG)









Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13)









Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)









Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)









A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

ENDS TUESDAY (today) STAR; MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

STARTS FRIDAY DEC. 22

Downsizing (R)









Father Figures (R)









Pitch Perfect 3 (PG-13)





ENDS THURSDAY, DEC 21:





THOR; JUSTICE LEAGUE; WONDER; JUST GETTING STARTED











FLASHBACK CINEMA CHRISTMAS EVE

SUNDAY 3:30 PM only; Wed. Dec. 27 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.











FLASHBACK CINEMA

SUNDAY DEC. 31 @ 3:30 & 7:00 PM





"Die Hard"















STARTS CHRISTMAS DAY





ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD









TIMES TO BE ANNOUNCED









CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE





FLASHBACK CINEMA





ELF, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 3:30/7:00 p.m.





IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, DEC 24 @ 3:30 PM; WED DEC 27, 3:30 & 7 PM





DIE HARD, DEC 31 @ 3:30/7:00 pm









OPENING WEDNESDAY

The Greatest Showman (PG)









Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)









OPENS FRIDAY DEC 22





Downsizing (R)

Father Figures (R)

Pitch Perfect 3 (PG-13)

The Greatest Showman (PG)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)

Ferdinand (PG)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)









The Star (PG)









OPENS CHRISTMAS DAY

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD

TIMES T.B.A.













GHTC PARK PLACE STADIUM CINEMAS





















BECKLEY, WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA 14









FLASHBACK CINEMA





Elf, Wed. Dec. 20, 3:30/7:00 p.m.

It's a Wonderful Life, Sun. Dec. 24 @ 3:30 only; Wed. Dec. 27 @ 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.

Die Hard, Sun. Dec. 31 and Wed. Jan. 3 @ 3:30/7:00 p.m.









OPENS WEDNESDAY DEC 2O





The Greatest Showman (PG)













Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)





STARTS FRIDAY DEC. 22





Downsizing; Father Figure; Pitch Perfect 3, Times TBA













TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING, WV





MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14





FLASHBACK CINEMA





Elf, Wed. Dec. 20, 3:30/7:00 p.m.

It's a Wonderful Life, Sun. Dec. 24 @ 3:30 only; Wed. Dec. 27 @ 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.

Die Hard, Sun. Dec. 31 and Wed. Jan. 3 @ 3:30/7:00 p.m.

The Greatest Showman (PG)













Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)





TIMES BEGINNING FRIDAY DEC. 22

Downsizing (R)









Father Figures (R)









Pitch Perfect 3 (PG-13)









The Greatest Showman (PG)









Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)









Ferdinand (PG)









Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)









Coco (PG)









Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13)













STARTS CHRISTMAS DAY

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD

TIMES TBA











