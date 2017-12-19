Most read
- Helicopters Flying Low Supporting Law Enforcement Stepped Up Presence in Huntington; Mayor Supportive of All Assistance
- Inaugural Maier Professor and Director of Addiction Sciences named
- CRIME: Homicide Victim Identified; Tips Requested
- COLUMN: Ten Truths About My Huntington:
- Retail liquor sales take a holiday this year
- Region 2 WORKFORCE Investment Board Presents Annual Awards
- CRIME: Shooting; Stabbing; Possession
- Mayor Williams Meets with Military Order of Purple Heart
- CRIME REPORT: Huntington Police Department Summary
- School of Medicine scholarship honors long-time professor, alumna
W.Va. AG Fights Court Ruling Granting Illegal Immigrants Abortion on Demand
Tuesday, December 19, 2017 - 18:03 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The coalition’s brief supports a federal policy that prohibits the government from taking steps to facilitate abortions for unaccompanied juveniles taken into custody after illegally crossing into the country.
“Juveniles such as this cross into our country illegally,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Juveniles with no substantial ties to our country do not enjoy the full benefits of citizenship. As such, our Constitution affords them no right to abortion on demand.”
Immigration officials detained the 17-year-old juvenile, who is 10 weeks pregnant, at a shelter funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The coalition’s brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, takes issue with a federal district court’s decision issued Monday. The appeals court could announce a ruling as early as Wednesday evening.
Earlier this month, the Attorney General joined other states in filing a similar brief at the U.S. Supreme Court. That brief seeks to wipe out an earlier appeals court ruling that allowed another such abortion to occur before the Supreme Court had a chance to review the case.
West Virginia joined the Texas-led coalition with attorneys general from Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and the governor of Kentucky.
Read a copy of Tuesday’s brief at http://bit.ly/2BfruNI.