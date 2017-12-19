W.Va. AG Fights Court Ruling Granting Illegal Immigrants Abortion on Demand

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and an 11-state coalition Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to block an abortion for an unlawfully-present and undocumented juvenile.

The coalition’s brief supports a federal policy that prohibits the government from taking steps to facilitate abortions for unaccompanied juveniles taken into custody after illegally crossing into the country.

“Juveniles such as this cross into our country illegally,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Juveniles with no substantial ties to our country do not enjoy the full benefits of citizenship. As such, our Constitution affords them no right to abortion on demand.”

Immigration officials detained the 17-year-old juvenile, who is 10 weeks pregnant, at a shelter funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The coalition’s brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, takes issue with a federal district court’s decision issued Monday. The appeals court could announce a ruling as early as Wednesday evening.

Earlier this month, the Attorney General joined other states in filing a similar brief at the U.S. Supreme Court. That brief seeks to wipe out an earlier appeals court ruling that allowed another such abortion to occur before the Supreme Court had a chance to review the case.

West Virginia joined the Texas-led coalition with attorneys general from Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and the governor of Kentucky.

