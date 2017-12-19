Most read
Stadium Spirits Endures Second Robbery in December
Tuesday, December 19, 2017 - 23:57 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
A black man with a gun demanded money. The location was robbed Dec. 4. No injuries reported.
Marshall students received an alert to avoid the area.
The West Virginia State Police and Huntington Police Department are investigating.