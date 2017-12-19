Stadium Spirits Endures Second Robbery in December

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, December 19, 2017 - 23:57 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Stadium Spirits Endures Second Robbery in December

A business within a block of the Marshall University campus has been robbed for the second time this month. Law enforcement responded at about 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19 to Stadium Spirits at 20th Street and Sixth Avenue.

A black man with a gun demanded money. The location was robbed Dec. 4.  No injuries reported.

Marshall students received an alert to avoid the area.

The West Virginia State Police and Huntington Police Department are investigating.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus