Have You Seen This Man who Robbed the DMV in Huntington?

Have you seen him? Call Police HPD Photo

The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred Monday, Dec. 18, at the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Office at 801 Madison Ave.





The suspect was seen waiting on an elderly man to leave the office at approximately 11 a.m. The suspect then approached the elderly man from behind and shoved him, knocking

him off balance. Th e suspect grabbed the elderly man's wallet and fled east on foot toward 8th Street West.



Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the

attached photo is advised to call the Huntington Police Department's

anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

