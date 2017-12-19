Have You Seen This Man who Robbed the DMV in Huntington?

 Tuesday, December 19, 2017 - 22:58 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from Multiple Sources
HPD Photo
The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred Monday, Dec. 18, at the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Office at 801 Madison Ave. 


The suspect was seen waiting on an elderly man to leave the office at approximately 11 a.m. The suspect then approached the elderly man from behind and shoved him, knocking
him off balance. The suspect grabbed the elderly man's wallet and fled east on foot toward 8th Street West. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the
attached photo is advised to call the Huntington Police Department's
anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
