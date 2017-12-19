Most read
- Helicopters Flying Low Supporting Law Enforcement Stepped Up Presence in Huntington; Mayor Supportive of All Assistance
- CRIME: Homicide Victim Identified; Tips Requested
- Inaugural Maier Professor and Director of Addiction Sciences named
- COLUMN: Ten Truths About My Huntington:
- Retail liquor sales take a holiday this year
- Region 2 WORKFORCE Investment Board Presents Annual Awards
- Westerly Resident Arraigned on Child Pornography, Enticement, Transfer of Obscene Materials to a Minor Charges
- CRIME REPORT: Huntington Police Department Summary
- Marshall providing monitoring and assessment support to opioid epidemic Quick Response Team
- Mayor Williams Meets with Military Order of Purple Heart
Have You Seen This Man who Robbed the DMV in Huntington?
Tuesday, December 19, 2017 - 22:58 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from Multiple Sources
The suspect was seen waiting on an elderly man to leave the office at approximately 11 a.m. The suspect then approached the elderly man from behind and shoved him, knocking
him off balance. The suspect grabbed the elderly man's wallet and fled east on foot toward 8th Street West.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the
attached photo is advised to call the Huntington Police Department's
anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.