Huntington City Council Meets Tuesday, Dec. 26; Finance Committee Asked to Approve Computer Equipment for Police

Huntington City Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. The agenda includes second reading of an ordinance that brings city law in congruence with WV legislative changes that allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages on Sundays with brunch.

The administration and finance committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to consider a contract that will furnish the Huntington Police Department with computer equipment.

The work session will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

Tuesday

December 26, 2017

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING SUBSECTION 521.07 AND 521.09 OF ARTICLE 521 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, TO BRING THE MUNICIPAL CODE INTO COMPLIANCE WITH STATE LAW CONCERNING THE TIME AND SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ON SUNDAY

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF WESLEY F. AGEE TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL PARKING BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF NATHAN JON RANDOLPH TO THE HUNTINGTON URBAN RENEWAL AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

8. Good & Welfare

9. Adjournment