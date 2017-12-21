Shots Fired at Institute, WV Apartment

On December 19, 2017 at around 11:10 p.m. Metro 911 began receiving calls about shots fired in the Institute area in the 100 block of Washington Avenue. A blue Chrysler 300 was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. People were also seen running from the area immediately after the gunshots were heard.

One of the callers was a resident who said his apartment had been struck by gunfire. When Deputies arrived on scene no one was inside the apartment. Handgun rounds struck the front of the building. Some rounds went through the exterior wall and inside the living room. No one was injured in the incident.