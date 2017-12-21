Most read
Shots Fired at Institute, WV Apartment
Thursday, December 21, 2017
One of the callers was a resident who said his apartment had been struck by gunfire. When Deputies arrived on scene no one was inside the apartment. Handgun rounds struck the front of the building. Some rounds went through the exterior wall and inside the living room. No one was injured in the incident.
Detectives are now investigating the matter. Anyone with information is asked to call 304-357-0169, submit a tip online at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or send us an email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us.