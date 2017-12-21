WV Leads Nation for 2016 in Overdose Deaths; National Life Expectancy Dips

63,200 Americans died in 2016 from drug overdoses, a spike of 21% from 51,000 in 2015.

"This is urgent and deadly,” said Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The opioid epidemic “clearly has a huge impact on our entire society.”

For the first time, the report included the powerful painkiller fentanyl and its close opioid cousins. They played a bigger role in the deaths than any other legal or illegal drug, surpassing prescription pain pills and heroin.

The highest deaths occur among people 25-54 years old. Stats for 2017 indicate that this year will have higher death rates.

The CDC also reported :

■West Virginia continued to be the state with highest drug overdose death rate, with a rate of 52 deaths per 100,000 state residents in 2016. Ohio and New Hampshire were next, both at about 39 per 100,000.

■Life expectancy for men decreased, but it held steady for women. That increased the gender gap to five years; about 76 for men and 81 for women.

■U.S. death rates decreased for seven of the 10 leading causes of death, but rose for suicide, Alzheimer’s disease and for a category called unintentional injuries (which includes drug overdoses).

■Accidental injuries displaced chronic lower respiratory diseases to become the nation’s third leading cause of death. Contributing were increases in deaths from car crashes and falls.

■Gun deaths rose for a second year, to nearly 39,000. They had been hovering around 33,500 deaths a few years ago.

The United States ranks below dozens of other high-income countries in life expectancy. Highest is Japan, at nearly 84 years.

