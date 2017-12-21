WV Leads Nation for 2016 in Overdose Deaths; National Life Expectancy Dips

 Thursday, December 21, 2017 - 06:04 Updated 5 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

 

CDC

63,200 Americans died in 2016 from drug overdoses, a spike of 21% from 51,000 in 2015. 

"This is urgent and deadly,” said Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The opioid epidemic “clearly has a huge impact on our entire society.”

For the first time,  the report included the powerful painkiller fentanyl and its close opioid cousins. They played a bigger role in the deaths than any other legal or illegal drug, surpassing prescription pain pills and heroin.

The highest deaths occur among people 25-54 years old. Stats for 2017 indicate that this year will have higher death rates. 

The CDC also reported :

CDC

West Virginia continued to be the state with highest drug overdose death rate, with a rate of 52 deaths per 100,000 state residents in 2016. Ohio and New Hampshire were next, both at about 39 per 100,000.

Life expectancy for men decreased, but it held steady for women. That increased the gender gap to five years; about 76 for men and 81 for women.

U.S. death rates decreased for seven of the 10 leading causes of death, but rose for suicide, Alzheimer’s disease and for a category called unintentional injuries (which includes drug overdoses).

Accidental injuries displaced chronic lower respiratory diseases to become the nation’s third leading cause of death. Contributing were increases in deaths from car crashes and falls.

Gun deaths rose for a second year, to nearly 39,000. They had been hovering around 33,500 deaths a few years ago.

The United States ranks below dozens of other high-income countries in life expectancy. Highest is Japan, at nearly 84 years.

For detailed reports, click:

https://www.consumerreports.org/drug-use/opioid-overdoses-life-expectancy-decline

 

