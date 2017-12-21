Most read
- CRIME: Police Execute Seven Warrants on December 21; Lusk Charged with DMV Robbery
- CRIME: Huntington Police Execute Six Warrants
- Foundation establishes Marc E. Williams Scholarship
- Kindred Communications Presents Community Christmas/Thank You Card To The Cops
- Board of Governors receives update on provost search
- Marshall to help community college students gain new opportunities to further education
- Trinity Episcopal Provides Christmas Eve Dinner
- Short Video Released for Mayor's Arts Council
- Exercise Caution with Last-Minute Gift Card Purchases
- Barboursville Police Offers to Assist Huntington; Mayor Williams Appreciates Offer
WV Leads Nation for 2016 in Overdose Deaths; National Life Expectancy Dips
"This is urgent and deadly,” said Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The opioid epidemic “clearly has a huge impact on our entire society.”
For the first time, the report included the powerful painkiller fentanyl and its close opioid cousins. They played a bigger role in the deaths than any other legal or illegal drug, surpassing prescription pain pills and heroin.
The highest deaths occur among people 25-54 years old. Stats for 2017 indicate that this year will have higher death rates.
The CDC also reported :
■West Virginia continued to be the state with highest drug overdose death rate, with a rate of 52 deaths per 100,000 state residents in 2016. Ohio and New Hampshire were next, both at about 39 per 100,000.
■Life expectancy for men decreased, but it held steady for women. That increased the gender gap to five years; about 76 for men and 81 for women.
■U.S. death rates decreased for seven of the 10 leading causes of death, but rose for suicide, Alzheimer’s disease and for a category called unintentional injuries (which includes drug overdoses).
■Accidental injuries displaced chronic lower respiratory diseases to become the nation’s third leading cause of death. Contributing were increases in deaths from car crashes and falls.
■Gun deaths rose for a second year, to nearly 39,000. They had been hovering around 33,500 deaths a few years ago.
The United States ranks below dozens of other high-income countries in life expectancy. Highest is Japan, at nearly 84 years.
For detailed reports, click:
https://www.consumerreports.org/drug-use/opioid-overdoses-life-expectancy-decline