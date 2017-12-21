Most read
UPDATE: FOUND Amber Alert Cancelled for WV teen
Nicole Hall, 14, is believed to be with Christopher Rider, 27, and Charles Krafft, 21, according to a release from Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.
She stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 104 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair.
The suspects and teen may be headed to California or Florida in a silver sedan. The suspect, Christopher, is a sexual predator with violent tendencies. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you see her, please call 911.