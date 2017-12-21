UPDATE: FOUND Amber Alert Cancelled for WV teen

 Thursday, December 21, 2017 - 06:28 Updated 1 day ago
UPDATED : Nichole Hall has been found unharmed. The alert is cancelled.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in the Lewisburg area of Greenbrier County.

Nicole Hall, 14, is believed to be with Christopher Rider, 27, and Charles Krafft, 21, according to a release from  Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.

 She stands  5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 104 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair.

The suspects and teen may be headed to California or Florida in a silver sedan. The suspect, Christopher, is a sexual predator with violent tendencies. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see her, please call 911.

