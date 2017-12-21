CRIME: Huntington Police Execute Six Warrants

Huntington Police officers have been busy over the last 24 hours executing warrants.

According to their reports, a "warrant execution" does NOT reveal the charges, just that an individual has been taken into custody.

All but one were executed on Dec. 20. Police executed one on a male at 12:50 a.m. Dec. 21 in the 2800 block of Fifth Avenue.

Two women have been taken into custody for outstanding warrants. One in the 800 block of 8th Street (10:18 p.m. ) and another in the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue (9:00 p.m.).

A female arrested in the 2700 block of S. Staunton Road at about 3 p.m. for destruction of property and a warrant.

Another female was taken into custody at 12 midnight on Dec. 20 at the intersection of W. 10th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The final warrant was executed at about 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Hal Greer Blvd.

One arrest was at Collis Avenue and 27th Street for possession.

These are AMONG the incidents reported to HPD on Dec. 20 unless otherwise noted.

- Burglary at about 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Riverside Drive;

- First degree robbery at about 11:45 pm at 20th Street and 5th Avenue ;

- Overdose in the 300 block of 28th Street at about 7:35 p.m.

- Domestic battery in the 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue;

- An auto break in that occured Dec. 15 in the 1400 block of 5th Street.