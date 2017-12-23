Causecon, WRC Host a Family Fun Morning at Marquee Galleria

Beckley's Causecon and the Women's Resource Center will host a Saturday morning Family Fun Day Dec. 23 at Marquee Cinemas Galleria 14.



Remember the great fun at Princess for A Day and Be A Hero events? Well WRC is doing it again with some out of the world fun this time around! Join them for an entire morning of Star Wars activities followed by a private screening of the new movie.



Causeacon ® is Beckley's first ever Pop Culture convention which included all fandoms from anime to Star Wars, gaming and so much more! The best part about Causeacon ® is that it is a charity convention where we raise money to help benefit the local Women's Resource Center which gives education and shelter to men.





First time cosplay artist Jennifer Peake was Causecon best of show.



Tickets are $20 each and include:

* Art Stations

* Professional photos by Akers Photography

*Sweets from Tiers of Joy Bakery

* Pictures and Meet & Greet with special characters including: Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Obi Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett and more!

* Light Saber Training (kids bring your own or we will have extra onsite)

* Face Painting

* Paint with The Pottery Place

* seat for special showing of Star Wars: The Last Jedi (no reserved seating)



Feel free to come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character (not required) Grand prize winner Jennifer Peake plans to attend Saturday's festivities, too.