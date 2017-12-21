A SHARING VIDEO: Dog Shares Box with Cat

 Thursday, December 21, 2017 - 10:59 Updated 1 day ago

Cold outside. A homeless dog had just had puppies. She found a box. But along comes a mother cat with her kittens freezing in the cold. The video from You Tube will warm you heart. More importantly, it illustrates the purpose of the season:

Video by: RW Video/Junkin Media. Published by HNN under You Tube Creative Commons Educational License. 

