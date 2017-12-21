D-BOX pushes Box Office and Attendance numbers to a sold out first weekend for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO) (“D-BOX”), the world leader in immersive entertainment experiences, is proud to announce that D-BOX tickets have been sold out on its first week end in almost every location around the world for the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. On top of that, a very high number of D-BOX tickets have already been reserved for the second weekend instalment.

“We knew they were expecting big crowds for Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” states Claude Mc Master, President and CEO of D-BOX. “Judging by the early numbers, our D-BOX premium was chosen by scores of moviegoers around the world who were looking for the best way to feel the most of the action and thrills in this latest instalment of the Star Wars franchise.”

“Time and time again, moviegoers choose to watch the biggest Hollywood titles in D-BOX because they want to be completely immersed in the action,” said Bob Raposo, Vice President, Sales, Americas and EMEA for D-BOX. “With D-BOX motion recliners being rolled out globally in the Americas and Europe, consumers can now get motion with premium comfort.”

With a growing fan base, and a slate of new projects ready to take off in the near future, 2018 is promising to be an exciting year for the world’s leading immersive entertainment company. D-BOX is present on more than 660 screens, in nearly 40 countries.

About D-BOX

D-BOX is a company of visionaries and innovators. We create hyper-realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through the use of technology and motion. This expertise is one of the reasons why we have collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to tell great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, we’re driven by a desire to enhance the experience and, ultimately, move the world.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:DBO). The head office is located in Montreal and offices are based in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. More information is available at D-BOX.com