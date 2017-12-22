Short Video Released for Mayor's Arts Council

 Friday, December 22, 2017

In the fall of 2014, Mayor Steve Williams undertook the formation of a Council on the Arts for the City of Huntington. The vision of the Council is to develop and grow an environment where the arts permeate and enhance every aspect of the lives of its citizens and are a part of all planning, strategic decision-making and governance.

You Tube Video City of Huntington

