CRIME: Police Execute Seven Warrants on December 21; Lusk Charged with DMV Robbery

The Huntington Police Department continued executive of outstanding warrants on December 21, according to arrest documents submitted to the media.

Note that a "warrant execution" does NOT reveal the charges, just that an individual has been taken into custody. However, some arrestees have multiple charges.

- A first degree robbery arrested on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Tenth Street. Jerry Lusk, 45, is charged with robbing an 84 year old man Monday at the Department of Motor Vehicles on Madison Avenue. Lusk has been incarcerated.

- An arrest for possession of a controlled substance and warrant outstanding in the 300 block of Norway Avenue;

- Warrant executions in the following locations--- W 10th Street and West Fifth Avenue , the 2800 block of Fifth Avenue, and the 700 block of Sixth Avenue.

- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and receiving a stolen vehicle at about 5:34 p.m. Dec. 21 at W. 10th Street and W. 5th Avenue included charges for possession with intent to deliver;

AMONG INCIDENTS REPORTS :

- An overdose at approximately 10:35 p.m. in the 700 block of 8th Avenue;

- Burglary at about 7 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 2300 block of Johnstown Road;

- Possession of a controlled substance at about 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of 27th St. and 8th Avenue.;

- Burglary on Dec. 20 at 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Riverside Drive;

- Battery and assault on Dec. 20 at about 7:30 p.m. at 27th Street and Fourth Avenue;

- First Degree Robbery on Dec. 20 at about 11:43 P.M. at 20th Street and Fifth Avenue.

