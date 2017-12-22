Kindred Communications Presents Community Christmas/Thank You Card To The Cops

Kindred Communications presented an 8 foot tall Christmas/Thank You card today, to members of the Huntington Police Department, Cabell County Sheriff and West Virginia State Police agencies.

The card taken around the Tri-State, by 93.7 “The Dawg” radio, for residents to sign and thank our law enforcement agencies, for keep us safe. The Thank You card, for our police, was created by 11 year old, Katie Lawrence, of Huntington. Katie is the daughter, of 93.7 The Dawg mid-day host Teresa Lawrence. HPD Captain Cornwell, Kindred Communication’s Jason Toy, Card Creator: Katie Lawrence

In addition to the card, which had nearly 1,000 signatures and notes, Big Sandy Superstores donated a 55” 4K television to the Fraternal Order of Police lodge.

Mike Kirtner, Kindred Communications’ President, said, “We are grateful to have such a dedicated and hard-working police force to serve and protect our community. This card is a small gesture on our part to thank local law enforcement for all they do to keep us safe every hour of every day.”

