Most read
- CRIME: Police Execute Seven Warrants on December 21; Lusk Charged with DMV Robbery
- CRIME: Huntington Police Execute Six Warrants
- Foundation establishes Marc E. Williams Scholarship
- Kindred Communications Presents Community Christmas/Thank You Card To The Cops
- Board of Governors receives update on provost search
- Marshall to help community college students gain new opportunities to further education
- Trinity Episcopal Provides Christmas Eve Dinner
- Barboursville Police Offers to Assist Huntington; Mayor Williams Appreciates Offer
- Short Video Released for Mayor's Arts Council
- Exercise Caution with Last-Minute Gift Card Purchases
Kindred Communications Presents Community Christmas/Thank You Card To The Cops
The card taken around the Tri-State, by 93.7 “The Dawg” radio, for residents to sign and thank our law enforcement agencies, for keep us safe. The Thank You card, for our police, was created by 11 year old, Katie Lawrence, of Huntington. Katie is the daughter, of 93.7 The Dawg mid-day host Teresa Lawrence.
In addition to the card, which had nearly 1,000 signatures and notes, Big Sandy Superstores donated a 55” 4K television to the Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Mike Kirtner, Kindred Communications’ President, said, “We are grateful to have such a dedicated and hard-working police force to serve and protect our community. This card is a small gesture on our part to thank local law enforcement for all they do to keep us safe every hour of every day.”
Locations will be announced on Kindred Communications’ radio stations including 93.7 The Dawg WDGG, 92.7 and 98.5 The Planet Rocks WCMI-FM, Hits 97.9 80’s and More WMGA-FM, 101.5 Big Buck Country WXBW, Cat Sports 93.3 and 1340 AM WCMI, ESPN 94.1 FM and AM 930 WRVC.