Clergytech Inc. gives holiday donations to two local charities

Clergytech Inc. ended their work week by presenting holiday donations to two Huntington charities, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington, Inc. and the Facing Hunger Foodbank.

Tiffany Tatum, Principle & CEO of Clergytech Inc., Jay Toler, Director of Development of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington, Chris Tatum, Mayor of Barboursville & 2018 Board President for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington ​.​

A donation of $1,000 was made to the Huntington Ronald McDonald House, which provides a “home away from home” for very sick children and their families.

“We are so grateful for this donation from Tiffany Tatum and Clergytech,” said Jaye Toler, Director of Development for the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington. “Tiffany and Chris are long-standing advocates for our mission to help these families, providing not only monetary support – but also their time and volunteerism throughout each year. We couldn’t do this without friends like them.” Cynthia Kirkhart, Executive Director of Facing Hunger Foodbank., Tiffany Tatum, Principle & CEO of Clergytech Inc

A second donation of $500 was presented to the Facing Hunger Foodbank for their backpack program which ensures local school children have enough food to eat on the weekends and on holiday breaks from school. Clergytech Inc. also initiated a food drive that all local Barboursville businesses participated in resulting in 30 filled backpacks of food for the 30 children in the backpack program at Barboursville Elementary School.

“Giving back has always been an initiative of mine with this company and these two non-profits are doing amazing things in our community and I’m humbled to be a small part of that this holiday season,” said Tiffany Tatum, Principal

CEO of Clergytech Inc.

​ ​&

Clergytech Inc. was founded in 1986 to serve the business needs of faith-based organizations, nationally. Their mission is to help churches, ministries and other non-profit organizations understand and be in compliance with their legal responsibilities and to provide tailor-made solutions that allow them to do what they do best. To learn more about Clergytech and their sub-company ChurchPayroll.com please visit clergytech.com or call 1-800-662-3454.