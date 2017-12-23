Most read
- CRIME: Police Execute Seven Warrants on December 21; Lusk Charged with DMV Robbery
- CRIME: Huntington Police Execute Six Warrants
- Foundation establishes Marc E. Williams Scholarship
- Kindred Communications Presents Community Christmas/Thank You Card To The Cops
- Board of Governors receives update on provost search
- Marshall to help community college students gain new opportunities to further education
- Trinity Episcopal Provides Christmas Eve Dinner
- Barboursville Police Offers to Assist Huntington; Mayor Williams Appreciates Offer
- Short Video Released for Mayor's Arts Council
- Exercise Caution with Last-Minute Gift Card Purchases
Trinity Episcopal Provides Christmas Eve Dinner
Saturday, December 23, 2017 - 04:15 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Trinity joins other local churches to provide dinner, caroling and decoration galore on Christmas Eve to give those less fortunate a place to celebrate the season. This is the 20th year for the event, which is expected to welcome more than 500 men, women and children.
The dinner started as a small gathering. Over the years, it has grown to include over 30 volunteers from local churches/nonprofits and hundreds of guests.
For more information about the dinner, call Chip Graves at 304-615-2106.