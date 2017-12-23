Trinity Episcopal Provides Christmas Eve Dinner

Christmas will have a chance to come to life for the area’s needy when Trinity Episcopal Church, 520 11th St., opens its doors for its annual holiday dinner at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Trinity joins other local churches to provide dinner, caroling and decoration galore on Christmas Eve to give those less fortunate a place to celebrate the season. This is the 20th year for the event, which is expected to welcome more than 500 men, women and children.

The dinner started as a small gathering. Over the years, it has grown to include over 30 volunteers from local churches/nonprofits and hundreds of guests.

For more information about the dinner, call Chip Graves at 304-615-2106.