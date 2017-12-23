Barboursville Police Offers to Assist Huntington; Mayor Williams Appreciates Offer

Mayor Steve Williams received communication from Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum on Thursday regarding an offer to help the City of Huntington in its law enforcement efforts after January 1, 2018. The following is the statement that Mayor Williams provided to WSAZ’s Tim Irr on Thursday evening upon request:

“I appreciate the partnership and friendship of Mayor Chris Tatum and Chief Mike Coffey. Their selfless offer reflects their dignity and integrity. While we appreciate their offer, we hope to not have to need their assistance. With the help of the West Virginia State Police and others, we are making strides in curtailing crime. Our region is blessed by leadership that understands that we all must stand together to gain an upper hand over this horrid drug crisis.”

A Huntington business owner responded on social media:

"So the town of Barboursville offers to send their officers that are off duty to help Huntington & are told “Thanks but NO thanks.” What the heck is going on? As a resident and owning a family business in Huntington of 86 years, I want protection! I want assurance! I want my city to be a place of destination!



Here’s another caveat, why are there strong rumors that Huntington may allow a quote “safe haven” to do heroin where a nurse will be available?!









I am not afraid to express my thoughts and I have a HUGE platform to inform our residents. The enabling has to stop!









Tough decisions need to be made. City taxes need to be lowered to attract business. We need to be more business friendly and appealing to higher paying jobs other than minimum wage. I’m a lifer in Huntington. I want more for our future! I don’t apologize for my thoughts, but I’m stepping off of my platform at the moment. Make Huntington Great Again."