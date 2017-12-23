Fast Start Gives Herd Dominant Win Over Colonels, 91-71

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Junior guard Jon Elmore made Herd history when he passed Hal Greer on Marshall’s all-time scoring list in the Marshall men’s basketball team’s 91-71 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels Friday night at the Cam Henderson Center.

With the win, Marshall finished its non-conference slate with a record of 9-4. The 9-4 mark is the best start for the Dan D’Antoni era. Eastern Kentucky fell to 6-7. The Herd remained perfect at home, and is now 8-0 this season in the Cam Henderson Center.

Elmore led the team in scoring for the ninth time this season with 26 points. He passed the legendary Hal Greer (1955-58) in career points for Marshall to move into 21st all-time with 1,380 points. Elmore also passed LaVerne Evans (1980-84) in career free-throws made to move into sixth all-time. He had four on the night to bring him to a total of 393.

Junior guard C.J. Burks added 25 points with a season-high four made three-pointers. Junior Ajdin Penava recorded his eighth double-double of the season ashe added 13 points and 10 rebounds. He also finished with career-highs in nine blocks and seven assists. Junior guard Rondale Watson scored a career-high 12 points in his home debut for Marshall.

The Herd began the contest on an 8-0 run with a floater from Burks and a pair of three-pointers from Penava and Elmore. At the 10 minute mark, the Herd held a 10-point advantage, 24-14. Marshall would hold as much as a 21-point lead at 44-23 with 2:35 remaining. Marshall led at the half 48-32.

Foul trouble plagued the Colonels in the second half, as Eastern Kentucky reached seven team fouls at the 14:21 mark in the half. The Herd went on a 16-10 run during that span to extend its lead to 22 points. The Herd would never let its lead fall below 20 the rest of the way.

Marshall shot a season best field goal percentage of 61.8 percent (34-of-55) and tied a season-best three-point field goal percentage of 44 percent (11-of-25). The Herd held the Colonels below its season averages in field goals and in three-point field goals.

The 20-point win for Marshall was its largest margin of victory since a 22-point win over Akron on Dec. 2.

UP NEXT

The Herd will begin Conference USA play when it welcomes the Southern Miss Golden Eagles to the Cam Henderson Center on Thursday, Dec. 28. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.