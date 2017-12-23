Most read
CRIME: Huntington Police Arrest Six More for Warrants on File, Including a Fugitive from Justice
Among the HPD summary Arrest and Incident Report are:
- Warrant executions Dec. 23 at about 1:33 a.m. by taking two individuals into custody in the 2500 block of Lincoln Ave , one of the men was a fugitive from justice;
- Police took men into custody in the 2700 block of Orchard Avenue, 1500 block of 18th Street; 3800 block of Auburn Street; and at the intersection of W. 5th Street and Adams Avenue;
- A possession of marijuana arrest took pace in the 100 block of Oakland Avenue.
Some of the INCIDENT reports to HPD during the same time frame were:
- Panhandling at 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of Rt. 60 East;
- Recovered stolen auto at about 8 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 5th Avenue;
- Threatening calls at about 3 p.m. (Dec. 19) in the 100 block of W. 11th Avenue;
- Fraudulent Scheme at about 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Third Avenue.
HPD can be contacted at 304 696-4444 or 911.