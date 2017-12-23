IMAGES: Raleigh County Human Society Brings Paws to "Jedi" Lobby Party at Galleria 14

Saturday, December 23, 2017 - 14:21

A bunch of homeless four legged friends joined visitors for the "Last Jedi" adventure Saturday morning , Dec. 23 , at Marquee's Galleria 14 in Beckley.

Jennifer Peake, who won a "best of con" prize at the First  annual Causecon participated at the cinema lobby party in which attendees were encouraged to come in a Star Wars costume. 

The Women's Resource Center , Causecon and Marquee sponsored the event.

Video Available: https://www.facebook.com/jessy.s.keller/videos/10214131780143752/

