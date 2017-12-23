Most read
Americans Overwhelmingly Prefer Merry Christmas to Happy Holidays, According to New Marist Poll
Saturday, December 23, 2017 - 15:12 Updated 7 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
*Results do not add up to 100 due to rounding
The nearly 6 in 10 (59 percent) who prefer Merry Christmas is slightly higher than last year's 57 percent.
How the survey was conducted:
This survey of 1,074 adults was conducted November 6th through November 9th, 2017 by The Marist Poll. Adults 18 years of age and older residing in the contiguous United States were contacted on landline or mobile numbers and interviewed in English by telephone using live interviewers. The results were balanced to reflect the 2013 American Community Survey 1-year estimates for age, gender, income, race, and region. Results are statistically significant within ±3.0 percentage points. The error margin increases for cross-tabulations.
