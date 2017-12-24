Most read
CRIME: One Arrest for Child Neglect; Two Arrests Battery on Officer
Sunday, December 24, 2017 - 08:19 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from Multiple Sources
A woman has been arrested at about 6:25 p.m. Dec. 23 for assault and two misdemeanors. In addition, police charged a man for child neglect in the 900 block of Turner Road at about 12:45 p.m.
Two arrests occurred at about 8:36 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 1500 block of West Road, where a woman was charged with battery on an officer and a man with assaulting an officer.
A first degree robbery was reported at about 7:13 a.m. in the 800 block of 28th Street.