CRIME: One Arrest for Child Neglect; Two Arrests Battery on Officer

An updated Huntington Police Department (printed Dec. 24 at 8 a.m.) included an arrest for child neglect and two for assault and/or battery on an officer. The report contains arrests/incidents until about 6:30 p.m.

A woman has been arrested at about 6:25 p.m. Dec. 23 for assault and two misdemeanors. In addition, police charged a man for child neglect in the 900 block of Turner Road at about 12:45 p.m.

Two arrests occurred at about 8:36 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 1500 block of West Road, where a woman was charged with battery on an officer and a man with assaulting an officer.

A first degree robbery was reported at about 7:13 a.m. in the 800 block of 28th Street.