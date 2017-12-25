Most read
Compassionate Charleston Police Officers Express Christmas Meaning
Ptlm Rinehart and Smith responded to Kmart on Patrick Street
for a reported juvenile (15) shoplifting toys and attempting to leave .
They arrived on scene and located the boy in the area. Officers learned that the juvenile had taken a few toys. These toys were not for himself, but for his little sister for Christmas (A stocking and a toboggan ).
Recognizing this juvenile to be less fortunate Ptlm. Rinehart and Smith responded back to K-mart with the juvenile.
The incident was worked out with K-mart management by an apology, a hand shake, and an explanation of right and wrong.
Ptlm. Rinehart and Ptlm. Smith then purchased the items with their own money for the juvenile to give to his little sister for Christmas .
Crime and enforcement is not always black and white. I’m proud that our officers have the compassion to see the difference between an act of greed or feeding habits and someone who has no other way to provide.
Great job, B Shift.
Merry Christmas, Charleston!