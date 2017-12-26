CRIME: Christmas Eve Relatively Quiet in Huntington

Similarly, Columbus, Ohio's police chief announced that their city is approaching a homicide record due to the drug epidemic. Columbus has 138 deaths; their one away from the 1991 total of 139.

The comment came from an unofficial report that an OD had turned into a DOA.

"So sad, they don't realize today is Christmas," opined a writer on social media.

The Associated Press quoted Police Chief Kim Jacobs who attributes the increase to more illegal guns on the street, the impact of the opioid epidemic, more shots being fired during crimes and people turning to guns to solve arguments instead of less lethal means.

An activist stated: Too many people don't understand gun risks.

In other words --- do people realize the finality of their use ?

Ohio has the second highest overdose rate in the nation for 2016 --- 4329, up 24% from 2015.

But, Huntington, according to HPD Christmas Eve arrest /incident reports stayed relatively calm.

HPD OFFICIAL INCIDENT/ARREST REPORT (*Selected . HNN does not automatically report traffic, intoxication, and minor misdemeanor unless connected to a more significant incident. )

- Warrant execution (arrest) and attempt to commit a felony at about 11:40 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 2900 block of Third Avenue;

- Leaving the scene, property damage, DVP violation at about 4:50 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 2800 block of Thornburg Avenue;

- Stolen Vehicle at about 8 p.m. Dec . 24 in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue;

- Burglary at about 8:30 a.m. Dec. 24 in the 100 block of Edison Avenue.