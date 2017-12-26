Most read
Rudy Still Missing; Collar Found; Have You Seen Him
Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 03:48 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Have you seen this dog, which is a $7,000 HPD investment? If you have info on Rudy's whereabouts call Lt. Levi Livingston at 304-544-8442.