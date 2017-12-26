Rudy Still Missing; Collar Found; Have You Seen Him

 Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 03:48 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Huntington Police are still looking for a missing K-9 officer --- Rudy, a Beigian Malinois  --- escaped his pin in the Prichard area of Wayne County Nov. 4.

The dogs collar has been found, but not Rudy.

Have you seen this dog, which is a $7,000 HPD investment?  If you have info on Rudy's whereabouts  call Lt. Levi Livingston at 304-544-8442.

