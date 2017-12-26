Secretary Warner Challenges Utah’s Lt. Governor Cox to Friendly Wager in WVU vs. Utah Bowl Game

CHARLESTON, W.Va. Early last week, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner challenged his friend and Colorado’s Secretary of State Wayne Williams to a friendly wager on the outcome of the Gildan New Mexico Bowl played last Saturday. In that bowl game, the Marshall University Thundering Herd took on the Colorado State Rams in one of the first games of the 2017 bowl season and certainly one of the most exciting.





With a down-to-the-wire finish, Marshall beat the Colorado State 31-28. More information on that game can be found here:



The Warner and Williams wager involved each man putting up $50. After the game, each Secretary would donate his $50 to a local food bank in his state. The catch, however, is that he donation would have to be made in the name of the winning team. Details on how that wager ended can be found at this link:

https://bartels-on.sos.state.co.us/index.php/2017/12/18/secretary-williams-pays-up-losing-football-wager/.



“Secretary Williams and I had fun texting each other during the game as the score went back and forth. It was an exciting game, fun to watch and both teams did really well,” Warner said.



Now 1-0 in his 2017 bowl season wagers, Secretary Warner has his sights set on the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl scheduled for Tuesday, December 26th.



The Heart of Dallas Bowl pits the West Virginia University Mountaineers (7-5) against the Utah Utes (6-6). WVU is a member of the Big 12 Conference. Utah is a member of the Pac-12 Conference. For more information on that game click on this link:



Warner challenged Utah Lt. Governor Spencer Cox to friendly wager similar to the one he and Williams made last week. Utah doesn’t have a Secretary of State. Rather, that state has a Lt. Governor who also assumes the role and functions of a Secretary of State.



Cox immediately accepted the challenge.



Warner is a graduate of the WVU School of Law. Both he and Lt. Governor Cox are attorneys.



“I’m confident that the Mountaineers will be victorious. Coach Dana Holgerson and our team will go to Dallas with one thing in mind – beating Utah,” Warner said.



“And just what is a Ute anyway,” Warner asked his friend and Lt. Governor in Utah.



