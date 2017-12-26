Most read
CRIME: Few Huntington Reports on Christmas Day
(The official report does not contain an unofficial OD related report from social media.)
A man has been arrested for malicious and unlawful assault at about 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of W. 13th Street.
A woman faces two charges for an intoxicating substance/paraphemalia in the 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.
A DVP violation and leaving the scene of an accident was reported Dec. 25 at 4:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of Thornburg Avenue.
On Dec. 24 a stolen car was reported at about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.