Huntington Announces Five Christmas Tree Disposal Locations
- St. Cloud Commons (upper parking lot)
- Harris Riverfront Park (upper parking lot on the 12th Street end)
- Altizer Community Park
- West end of the former Olympic Pool property
- Deitz Hollow drop-off site. The times for this specific location are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month.
Residents should refrain from setting their trees out with their household garbage. The sap from the trees can damage equipment on the packer trucks.
The Public Works Department will work with state parks in the area to ensure as many trees as possible are used for fish habitats.