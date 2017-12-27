Putnam Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Putnam County Sheriff's Deputy B.M. Hunt arrested Joshua McKinney, from 4003 Browns Creek Road, St. Albans, for three counts- Possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

On Monday, December 25, 2017, Deputy Hunt performed a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle along State Route 817 near the St. Albans interchange for a traffic violation. A K-9 search resulted in a positive indication for narcotics. Upon searching the vehicle the following was located inside; Approximately ¼ pound of marijuana, approximately 36 hits of LSD, .78 oz. of psilocybin mushrooms, a small amount of hash oil, and 1 hit of molly.

The suspect also had 3 sets of scales and $1165.00 in US currency which was seized.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.