Most read
- CRIME: Huntington Police Continue Drug Possession Arrests
- Jurisdictional Legal Issues Complicate Huntington Accepting Barboursville Offer to Assist Police
- CRIME: Few Huntington Reports on Christmas Day
- Rudy Still Missing; Collar Found; Have You Seen Him
- CRIME: Christmas Eve Relatively Quiet in Huntington
- Secretary Warner Challenges Utah’s Lt. Governor Cox to Friendly Wager in WVU vs. Utah Bowl Game
- FIRST LOOK: "Jumanji Welcome to Jungle" has an Indy/Jurassic Look;
- A Dad’s Point-of-View: Men vs. Women: Work-Life Balance
- CRIME: Huntington Police Arrest Six More for Warrants on File, Including a Fugitive from Justice
- Huntington Announces Five Christmas Tree Disposal Locations
Putnam Man Arrested on Drug Charges
Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 01:09 Updated 11 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
On Monday, December 25, 2017, Deputy Hunt performed a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle along State Route 817 near the St. Albans interchange for a traffic violation. A K-9 search resulted in a positive indication for narcotics. Upon searching the vehicle the following was located inside; Approximately ¼ pound of marijuana, approximately 36 hits of LSD, .78 oz. of psilocybin mushrooms, a small amount of hash oil, and 1 hit of molly.
The suspect also had 3 sets of scales and $1165.00 in US currency which was seized.
Putnam County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.