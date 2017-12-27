Most read
- CRIME: Huntington Police Continue Drug Possession Arrests
- Jurisdictional Legal Issues Complicate Huntington Accepting Barboursville Offer to Assist Police
- CRIME: Few Huntington Reports on Christmas Day
- Rudy Still Missing; Collar Found; Have You Seen Him
- CRIME: Christmas Eve Relatively Quiet in Huntington
- Secretary Warner Challenges Utah’s Lt. Governor Cox to Friendly Wager in WVU vs. Utah Bowl Game
- FIRST LOOK: "Jumanji Welcome to Jungle" has an Indy/Jurassic Look;
- A Dad’s Point-of-View: Men vs. Women: Work-Life Balance
- CRIME: Huntington Police Arrest Six More for Warrants on File, Including a Fugitive from Justice
- Huntington Announces Five Christmas Tree Disposal Locations
WV State Police Seek Person of Interest
Any information please contact Cpl. B.A. Ward at the South Charleston Detachment, 304-558-7777