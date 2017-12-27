WV State Police Seek Person of Interest

 Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 01:14
WV State Police Seek Person of Interest

The West Virginia State Police is attempting to identify the individual in the photographs.. This investigation is regarding a stolen credit card from a burglary. The video stills are from a Kanawha City store.

Any information please contact Cpl. B.A. Ward at the South Charleston Detachment, 304-558-7777

