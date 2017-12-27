Most read
Attorney General Morrisey Urges Consumers to Know Holiday Return Policies
Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 07:45 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“It’s not uncommon for returns to be made for various reasons after gifts have been exchanged and opened,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Checking return policies before you take items back to the store can save a lot of time and potential headaches.”
A purchase or gift receipt will quicken the process and ensure consumers receive the full purchased value of their return. Some stores may only offer store credit or a gift card without a receipt.
Additionally, many retailers offer both an online outlet and a brick-and-mortar store. Consumers may sometimes only be able to return an online purchase to the online store, which means they would be responsible for shipping fees.
Consumers should also beware of “all sales final” policies. Merchants must exchange or refund money for defective items or those not as represented to consumers, however returns of size and preference still may be refused.
Other tips for an easy return process include:
- Make all returns as soon as possible.
- Know the store’s return/exchange deadline. Many are extended for holiday purchases.
- Wait until after post-Christmas sales to avoid long lines.
- Do not open or remove tags. Some stores will not accept returns that have been opened or appear to be used.
- Bring identification. It may be necessary to complete the return.