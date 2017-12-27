CRIME: Huntington Police Continue Drug Possession Arrests

 Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 08:21 Updated 3 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Huntington Police on Dec. 26 continued arrests for possession of a controlled substance throughout the city, as well as executing arrest warrants.

At about 3:38 a.m. Dec. 27, they made four arrests in the 2400 block of Third Avenue. They executed a warrant and also charged one man with possession and  as a person prohibited from carrying a firearm. A second male was arrested on an outstanding warrant. A female and a third man possessed  Drug Paraphernalia. 

A few minutes earlier (about 3:15 a.m.) they arrested a man in the 900 block of 22nd Street on a warrant, trespassing  and Drug Paraphernalia. 

Other arrests included:

- Possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Bridge Street on Dec. 26 at about 5:35 p.m.

- Possession and warrant execution at Veterans Memorial Blvd. at about 3:55 p.m. Dec. 26

- Possession of a controlled substance and warrant execution at Trenton Place and Sixth Avenue at about 11:20 a.m. Dec. 26

 

