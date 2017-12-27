Most read
CRIME: Huntington Police Continue Drug Possession Arrests
At about 3:38 a.m. Dec. 27, they made four arrests in the 2400 block of Third Avenue. They executed a warrant and also charged one man with possession and as a person prohibited from carrying a firearm. A second male was arrested on an outstanding warrant. A female and a third man possessed Drug Paraphernalia.
A few minutes earlier (about 3:15 a.m.) they arrested a man in the 900 block of 22nd Street on a warrant, trespassing and Drug Paraphernalia.
Other arrests included:
- Possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Bridge Street on Dec. 26 at about 5:35 p.m.
- Possession and warrant execution at Veterans Memorial Blvd. at about 3:55 p.m. Dec. 26
- Possession of a controlled substance and warrant execution at Trenton Place and Sixth Avenue at about 11:20 a.m. Dec. 26