Cabell Huntington Donates Gloves to Fire Department
These gloves will provide protection against hypodermic needles, blades, and other sharp threats that can harm first responders during the course of their duties. The donation of $11,856 will be divided among Cabell County emergency medical technicians, Cabell County Sheriff's deputies and the Huntington Police Department.
“When I was contacted by West Virginia House of Delegates members Chad Lovejoy and Dr. Matt Rohrbach about this effort, I knew we had to act quickly to find the funds to provide these gloves,” said Bill Bissett, President & CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber. “I mentioned the need for these gloves in passing at a meeting with the leadership of Cabell Huntington Hospital and it was amazing to see how quickly they responded with the necessary funding. On behalf of the membership of the Huntington Regional Chamber, I want to thank Kevin Fowler and everyone at Cabell Huntington Hospital for supporting this worthwhile cause.”
“Simply put, we want to protect those people who protect us,” said Kevin Fowler, President & CEO of Cabell Huntington Hospital. “I am pleased that we can provide the funding for these gloves and help our first responders work more safely in today’s environment. I also want to thank Delegates Lovejoy and Rohrbach as well as the Huntington Regional Chamber for bringing this project to Cabell Huntington Hospital. It was the right thing to do.”
"It is very important that we have the necessary equipment to protect our officers from emerging threats in our ever-changing work environment," Huntington Police Capt. Hank Dial said. “This contribution by Cabell Huntington Hospital is greatly appreciated by all of us at the Huntington Police Department, as well as the Cabell County EMTs and Sheriff's deputies. The peace of mind that these gloves bring to us is invaluable as we do our best to keep people safe here in our community.”
The announcement of the funds was made this afternoon at a news conference at Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Education Room.