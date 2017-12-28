Film Trade "Bible" Predicts Oscar Nom for Heroin(e)

Known as "the" publication to reach award season voters, it carries chunks of "for your consideration" ads in an attempt to influence and publicize nominees and potential nominees.

Hollywood has three "trade" publications that are considered industry "Bibles" for the industry: Boxoffice, Hollywood Reporter and Variety. The latter began publishing in 1905 and is read mostly by entertainment industry executives and participants (at that time vaudeville included) .

The Netflix short documentary , Heroin(e) concerning three Huntington female heroes made the short list for Academy Award nomination. Variety predicts it will make the final five, according to an article on their website, which features a photo of Huntington fire chief, Jan Rader.

Rader said, "Elaine McMillion Sheldon and her husband Kerrin are very talented. I would love to see them get an Oscar nomination. I am also thankful that the documentary is starting conversations that are necessary to get us all through this epidemic."

The entertainment industry has faced high profile drug addiction issues. "Heroin(e)" demonstrates "addiction knows no boundaries" from an A list performer to a next door neighbor.

Should the film receive a nomination (and even a win in which the producers would speak to an international audience), the production could generate more awareness of Huntington's portion of the epidemic , allowing the efforts to be more familiar for those awarding grants and private Philanthropic foundations that would otherwise not learn of Huntington's challenges.

Here's the Hollywood Reporter projection:

Rader recently told HNN that IF nominated by the Academy, she, Judge Patricia Keller and Necia Freeman will be invited to attend the ceremony.

Heroin(e), a short film distributed by Netflix and directed by WVU alumna Elaine Sheldon and shot in Huntington which focuses on the efforts of three women to combat the drug epidemic, has made the list.

