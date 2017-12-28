Radio Play Lights Up in Charleston

Show lineup for the week, beginning Fri, Dec 22, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

"The Phantom of the Opera: A Live Radio Play"

A Lawrence Burgess production

Fri-Sat Dec 22-23 at 8pm

Matinees Sat Dec 23 at 2pm

WVSU Capitol Center Theatre

123 Summers St, Charleston, WV

*a portion of all proceeds benefits animal adoption and cruelty prevention

$15 plus fees

heylb.com

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)

For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

_____________________________

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Musical)

Charleston Light Opera Guild

Fri-Sat Jan 19-20 / 26-27 and Feb 2-3

Matinees Sun, Jan 28 and Feb 4

Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre

411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston

Tickets TBA

charlestonlightoperaguild.org

"Nightfall With Edgar Allan Poe" (Play)

Kanawha Players Theatre

Fri-Sat Jan 19-20 / 26-27 at 7:30pm

La Belle Theatre

311 D St, South Charleston, WV

Tickets TBA

"1984" (Play)

The Paramount Players

Fri-Sat Feb 2-3 at 7:30pm

Paramount Arts Center

1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY

$20 Adults / $15 Students + fees

606.324.0007

paramountartscenter.com

_____________

AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR:"Wolf's Head - A Tale of Robin Hood and the Sheriff" (Play)

by John Johnson

Astral Theatre Collective

Sat Jan 6 from 2pm-5pm

Sun Jan 7 from 2pm-5pm

Performances will take place at the Alban Arts Center, March 16-18, 23-25, 2018. Possible school shows on first Friday of performances.

AUDITIONS FOR: "Anne of Green Gables" (Play)

A Lawrence Burgess production

Performances will benefit the victims of child abuse

Sat Jan 6 from 1pm - 4pm

Sun Jan 7 from 2pm - 5pm

SHOW DATES:

Fri Mar 16 at 8pm

Sat Mar 17 at 2pm and 8pm

Sun Mar 18 at 3pm

Fri Mar 23 at 8pm

Sat Mar 24 at 2pm and 8pm

Auditions and performances are at the Capitol Theater,

123 Summer Street, Charleston, WV