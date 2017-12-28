Most read
Radio Play Lights Up in Charleston
"The Phantom of the Opera: A Live Radio Play"
A Lawrence Burgess production
Fri-Sat Dec 22-23 at 8pm
Matinees Sat Dec 23 at 2pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theatre
123 Summers St, Charleston, WV
*a portion of all proceeds benefits animal adoption and cruelty prevention
$15 plus fees
heylb.com
Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com
_____________________________
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE
"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Musical)
Charleston Light Opera Guild
Fri-Sat Jan 19-20 / 26-27 and Feb 2-3
Matinees Sun, Jan 28 and Feb 4
Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre
411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston
Tickets TBA
charlestonlightoperaguild.org
"Nightfall With Edgar Allan Poe" (Play)
Kanawha Players Theatre
Fri-Sat Jan 19-20 / 26-27 at 7:30pm
La Belle Theatre
311 D St, South Charleston, WV
Tickets TBA
"1984" (Play)
The Paramount Players
Fri-Sat Feb 2-3 at 7:30pm
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
$20 Adults / $15 Students + fees
606.324.0007
paramountartscenter.com
_____________
AUDITIONS
AUDITIONS FOR:"Wolf's Head - A Tale of Robin Hood and the Sheriff" (Play)
by John Johnson
Astral Theatre Collective
Sat Jan 6 from 2pm-5pm
Sun Jan 7 from 2pm-5pm
Performances will take place at the Alban Arts Center, March 16-18, 23-25, 2018. Possible school shows on first Friday of performances.
AUDITIONS FOR: "Anne of Green Gables" (Play)
A Lawrence Burgess production
Performances will benefit the victims of child abuse
Sat Jan 6 from 1pm - 4pm
Sun Jan 7 from 2pm - 5pm
SHOW DATES:
Fri Mar 16 at 8pm
Sat Mar 17 at 2pm and 8pm
Sun Mar 18 at 3pm
Fri Mar 23 at 8pm
Sat Mar 24 at 2pm and 8pm
Auditions and performances are at the Capitol Theater,
123 Summer Street, Charleston, WV