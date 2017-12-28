Hollywood Reporter Names Ten Best and Ten Worst Flicks of 2017

Nationally, 2017 has been a rollercoaster year for film releases. Final stats depend on "The Last Jedi" but word has widely spread of a dip in ticket sales, especially for non tentpole movies.

In fact, marketing gurus are seeking ways to motivate moviegoers away from "streaming" at their home and in to the multiplex for lesser known films. Movie Pass offers for $9.99 per month admission DAILY to one movie at theatres that honor the debit card. What's happening is that the company that owns Movie Pass is partially paying the difference. Their business model remains clouded but one million members have now signed up.

2017 had a string of unexpected thuds especially during the summer season. "Baywatch," "The Mummy," and "Geostorm" all under performed.

"Wonder Woman" and "Wonder" surprised.

Hollywood Reporter critics favored films that did not skew for mainstream audiences. Many have not played in this region; some will in January; others may make a film fest, such as that held by the Marshall Artists Series.

Here are the Hollywood Reporter selections for year's best:

1. Downsizing

2. Call Me by Your Name

3. Lady Bird

4. My Journey through French Cinema

5. Florida Project

6. Phantom Thread

7. Graduation (Romanian)

8. Faces Places (French)

9. Shape of Water

10. Dunkirk

And the Razzie Rotten titles per Hollywood Reporter critics?

The 9/11 drama got horrible reviews and reception... it was pulled. It will be available on DVD soon.

1. 9/11 ( Charlie Sheen, Whoopee Goldberg

2. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

3. Book of Henry

4. Geostorm (I strongly disagree)

5. Mummy

Among the worst....Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,' 'Baywatch' and 'Justice League'

6. Snowman

7. Justice League

8. Baywatch

9. Queen of the Desert

10. Home Again

(Editor's Note: This writer has NOT seen all the films so at this time will not publish either a best or worst list. Many have yet to play in this region.)