Hollywood Reporter Names Ten Best and Ten Worst Flicks of 2017

In fact, marketing gurus are seeking ways to motivate moviegoers away from "streaming" at their home and in to the multiplex for lesser known films. Movie Pass offers for $9.99 per month admission DAILY to one movie at theatres that honor the debit card. What's happening is that the company that owns Movie Pass is partially paying the difference. Their business model remains clouded but one million members have now signed up.
2017 had a string of unexpected thuds especially during the summer season. "Baywatch," "The Mummy," and "Geostorm" all under performed.
"Wonder Woman" and "Wonder" surprised.
Hollywood Reporter critics favored films that did not skew for mainstream audiences. Many have not played in this region; some will in January; others may make a film fest, such as that held by the Marshall Artists Series.
Here are the Hollywood Reporter selections for year's best:
1. Downsizing
2. Call Me by Your Name
3. Lady Bird
4. My Journey through French Cinema
5. Florida Project
6. Phantom Thread
7. Graduation (Romanian)
8. Faces Places (French)
9. Shape of Water
10. Dunkirk
And the Razzie Rotten titles per Hollywood Reporter critics?
1. 9/11 ( Charlie Sheen, Whoopee Goldberg
2. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
3. Book of Henry
4. Geostorm (I strongly disagree)
5. Mummy
6. Snowman
7. Justice League
8. Baywatch
9. Queen of the Desert
10. Home Again
(Editor's Note: This writer has NOT seen all the films so at this time will not publish either a best or worst list. Many have yet to play in this region.)