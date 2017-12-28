Most read
CRIME: Twelve Arrests Made Dec. 27
HPD on Dec. 27 made twelve arrests (multiple charges bring total number of charges to 21).
Several arrests involved an open container, driving, seat belt non-use, and trespassing.
A woman has been charged as a fugitive from justice and had an outstanding warrant. Her arrest occurred at about 7:18 p.m. in the 1300 block of Hal Greer Blvd. At 4:05 p.m. a female was apprehended on an outstanding warrant.
Other arrests include:
- A man and woman in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue for drug related paraphernalia at about 3:38 am;
- A man in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue for possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant and a second man was taken in to custody for a warrant at about 3:38 a.m.;
- A man for trespassing and an outstanding warrant at about 3:17 a.m. in the 900 block of 22nd Street.
Among incidents reported to HPD are:
- Petit larceny at about 4:19 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 1300 block of 16th Street;
- Domestic Battery in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue
- Burglary at about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of W. 5th Avenue
- Destruction of property about 1 p.m. in the 700 block of W. 12th St.
- Grand larceny at about 2:50 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 1700 block of Adams Avenue;
- Stolen auto at about 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
