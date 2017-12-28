CRIME: Twelve Arrests Made Dec. 27

The Huntington Police Department's updated incident report printed Dec. 27, 2018 included a burglary/petit larceny at 4:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of 28th Street. A second petit larceny was reported in the 1300 block of Hal Greer Blvd. at about 3:47 p.m.

HPD on Dec. 27 made twelve arrests (multiple charges bring total number of charges to 21).

Several arrests involved an open container, driving, seat belt non-use, and trespassing.

A woman has been charged as a fugitive from justice and had an outstanding warrant. Her arrest occurred at about 7:18 p.m. in the 1300 block of Hal Greer Blvd. At 4:05 p.m. a female was apprehended on an outstanding warrant.

Other arrests include:

- A man and woman in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue for drug related paraphernalia at about 3:38 am;

- A man in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue for possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant and a second man was taken in to custody for a warrant at about 3:38 a.m.;

- A man for trespassing and an outstanding warrant at about 3:17 a.m. in the 900 block of 22nd Street.

Among incidents reported to HPD are:

- Petit larceny at about 4:19 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 1300 block of 16th Street;

- Domestic Battery in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue

- Burglary at about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of W. 5th Avenue

- Destruction of property about 1 p.m. in the 700 block of W. 12th St.

- Grand larceny at about 2:50 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 1700 block of Adams Avenue;

- Stolen auto at about 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue.

