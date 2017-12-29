CRIME: Three Arrests Made Dec. 29

 Friday, December 29, 2017 - 17:53 Updated 3 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
CRIME: Three Arrests Made Dec. 29
Huntington Police have made three arrests according to the latest report issued at about 8 a.m. Dec. 29.

Two arrests --- 400 block of Sixth Avenue at about 12:55 a.m Dec. 29  and 1400 block of Third Avenue at about 9:38 p.m. Dec. 28 --- were on an outstanding warrant. The Third Avenue arrestee came in response to a shoplifting incident. 

A male arrested about 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at the intersection of 25th Street and 8th Avenue faces three charges --- possession of a controlled substance and two related to driving under the influence (second offense).

 

