Most read
- CRIME: Huntington Police Continue Drug Possession Arrests
- CRIME: Twelve Arrests Made Dec. 27
- Film Trade "Bible" Predicts Oscar Nom for Heroin(e)
- WV Attorney General Morrisey Releases End-of-Year Review
- Cabell Huntington Donates Gloves to Fire Department
- Hollywood Reporter Names Ten Best and Ten Worst Flicks of 2017
- CRIME: Three Arrests Made Dec. 29
- Jurisdictional Legal Issues Complicate Huntington Accepting Barboursville Offer to Assist Police
- "1937 Flood " Celebrates Anniversary
- Column: Stop Opioids From Claiming Another Generation
Dunbar man pleads guilty to federal drug charge
Williams admitted that on July 24, 2015, he sold crack to a confidential informant working with the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team. The drug deal took place in the Dollar General parking lot in Cross Lanes.
Williams faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on March 29, 2018.
The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney John J. Frail is responsible for the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston.
This case is being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including crack.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.