Dunbar man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Dunbar man pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Rock Hudson Williams, also known as “Rocky,” 60, entered his guilty plea to aiding and abetting the distribution of crack.

Williams admitted that on July 24, 2015, he sold crack to a confidential informant working with the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team. The drug deal took place in the Dollar General parking lot in Cross Lanes.

Williams faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on March 29, 2018.

The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney John J. Frail is responsible for the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston.

This case is being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including crack.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.